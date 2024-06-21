Letter to the Shareholders from the Chair of the Board and the President and CEO

June 14, 2024

Dear fellow Shareholders,

It is our pleasure to invite you to attend CAE's 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting"). This year, we continued to work as One CAE to foster innovation and excellence for our customers and one another. We have a positive outlook for FY2025, following a year where we worked hard to retire Legacy Contracts (as defined herein) in our Defense and Security business. While Defense and Security fell below expectations, we saw continued robust performance in our Civil Aviation segment.

This was a year of meaningful progress for our Company, both in terms of addressing challenges as well as continuing to grow and invest in our core markets. As we have for years, we further strengthened our competitive position and demonstrated market leadership with the introduction of new technologies and solutions for our customers around the globe. Our Civil business continued to perform exceptionally well with continued growth in revenues, record margins, and strong order intake.

During the year, we took decisive actions to re-baseline our Defense business, with the acceleration of risk recognition on the Legacy Contracts. These actions, paired with leadership changes, organizational structure simplification, and the installation of a Chief Operating Officer, give us confidence in an improved performance profile for the segment. Additionally, we completed the sale of CAE Healthcare, a decision that reflects our commitment to streamline our portfolio to focus on our core businesses. The sale of Healthcare accelerates CAE's deleveraging process and enables us to focus on securing growth opportunities in our larger core markets.

Board Leadership

CAE continues to focus on Board renewal to ensure that the Company and Shareholders benefit from fresh perspectives. Five new directors have joined the Board since 2022, with a sixth new nominee up for election at the Meeting. This is the result of a regular evaluation by the Board to ensure it reflects the appropriate skills and experience necessary to effectively oversee execution of CAE's strategy today and into the future.

Our two most recent director additions are Sophie Brochu, who joined in August 2023, and Patrick Decostre, who joined in May 2024. Sophie and Patrick impart extensive executive leadership and operational experience in companies with international exposure and external acquisition growth journeys.

Sophie has held the position of President and CEO at two major companies in Quebec's energy sector - Hydro-Québec and Energir. She brings significant experience to the Board in vital areas, including strategic leadership and management, government relations, human resources, executive compensation and sustainability, among others.

Patrick is President, CEO and a director of Boralex Inc., a provider of affordable renewable energy in North America and Europe. He brings to the Board several years of experience as a CEO and nearly two decades of experience building Boralex's business from the ground up in Europe.

With these changes, 38% of CAE's Board of Directors are now women, enabling us to reach our 2025 target of the Board's Diversity Policy ahead of schedule.

We wish to extend a warm thank you to Michael E. Roach, who recently retired from the Board of Directors, and to Andrew J. Stevens, who is retiring this August. Mike and Andrew have both made significant contributions during their time on the Board, and we will miss their valuable input.