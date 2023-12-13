CAE (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) and Riyadh Air today announced an agreement for the purchase of two state-of-the-art Boeing 787 CAE7000XR full-flight simulators (FFS) and a Boeing 787 flight training device (FTD) to support the new airline as it continues its journey to take off in 2025. CAE and Riyadh Air will work in partnership with Prince Sultan University to deploy the simulators in 2024 at a purpose-built facility at the newly established College of Aviation and Space, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air CEO said: "By placing such an important order to fulfil our simulator requirements and create a roadmap for our pilot training, Riyadh Air is achieving another critical milestone on its journey towards its first flight. CAE is a world-renowned provider of technology for pilot training, and we are looking forward to having our simulators in our state-of-the-art new facility at the Prince Sultan University in Riyadh where they will inspire the next generation of aviators in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are grateful that Riyadh Air has placed its trust in CAE to provide the digitally immersive simulators that will enable the new airline to take to the sky in 2025," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "We look forward to working in partnership with Riyadh Air and Prince Sultan University to develop a new training centre with advanced simulation technology that will equip the airline's personnel with the skills and confidence to deliver the highest levels of safety and a memorable customer experience on every flight."

This partnership demonstrates a collective commitment to excellence and safety in aviation. By combining forces, CAE, Riyadh Air and Prince Sultan University aim to set new standards for pilot training and aviation safety in Saudi Arabia and destinations around the world that will be served by Riyadh Air.

A photo is available at CAE's Multimedia Centre.