  • Riyadh Air to acquire two B787 full-flight simulators and a B787 flight training device

  • Simulators will be deployed in 2024 at Prince Sultan University's College of Aviation and Space

Montreal, Canada, Dec. 13, 2023
CAE (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) and Riyadh Air today announced an agreement for the purchase of two state-of-the-art Boeing 787 CAE7000XR full-flight simulators (FFS) and a Boeing 787 flight training device (FTD) to support the new airline as it continues its journey to take off in 2025. CAE and Riyadh Air will work in partnership with Prince Sultan University to deploy the simulators in 2024 at a purpose-built facility at the newly established College of Aviation and Space, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air CEO said: "By placing such an important order to fulfil our simulator requirements and create a roadmap for our pilot training, Riyadh Air is achieving another critical milestone on its journey towards its first flight. CAE is a world-renowned provider of technology for pilot training, and we are looking forward to having our simulators in our state-of-the-art new facility at the Prince Sultan University in Riyadh where they will inspire the next generation of aviators in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are grateful that Riyadh Air has placed its trust in CAE to provide the digitally immersive simulators that will enable the new airline to take to the sky in 2025," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "We look forward to working in partnership with Riyadh Air and Prince Sultan University to develop a new training centre with advanced simulation technology that will equip the airline's personnel with the skills and confidence to deliver the highest levels of safety and a memorable customer experience on every flight."

This partnership demonstrates a collective commitment to excellence and safety in aviation. By combining forces, CAE, Riyadh Air and Prince Sultan University aim to set new standards for pilot training and aviation safety in Saudi Arabia and destinations around the world that will be served by Riyadh Air.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

ABOUT RIYADH AIR

Riyadh Air is a new national airline established in March 2023. With headquarters in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh Air is the cutting edge of digital aviation. It will adopt the best international sustainability and safety practices to deliver an exceptional travel experience by bringing together the brightest minds from across the aviation industry, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world to make this vision a reality.

