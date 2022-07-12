Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CAE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
31.81 CAD   +0.16%
07/07CAE releases its FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report
PR
07/07CAE : releases its FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report
PU
07/07CAE releases its FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report
AQ
CAE : Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
At the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford July 17th, CAE Defense & Security are hosting charitable partners the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and Soldiers, Sailors & Airmen Families Association (SSAFA) - the Armed Forces charity at the CAE hospitality chalet to say thank you to the military community for all they do in service to their country. At CAE, we are proud to support the Armed Forces and having the RAFA and SSAFA members join us at RIAT is a great opportunity to honour those brave men and women in uniform by supporting our military families and veterans.

CAE is proud to serve those who serve us.

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CAE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 045 M 3 113 M 3 113 M
Net income 2023 344 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2023 2 657 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 0,08%
Capitalization 10 075 M 7 753 M 7 753 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,76 CAD
Average target price 40,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.0.13%7 761
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.53%140 461
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.27%111 696
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.12%73 915
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.06%60 909
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.87%46 012