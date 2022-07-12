CAE : Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford 2022

At the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford July 17th, CAE Defense & Security are hosting charitable partners the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and Soldiers, Sailors & Airmen Families Association (SSAFA) - the Armed Forces charity at the CAE hospitality chalet to say thank you to the military community for all they do in service to their country. At CAE, we are proud to support the Armed Forces and having the RAFA and SSAFA members join us at RIAT is a great opportunity to honour those brave men and women in uniform by supporting our military families and veterans.

CAE is proud to serve those who serve us.