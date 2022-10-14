CAE : Supporting the Corporate Angel Network

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering corporate and commercial flights, hotel accommodation and ground transportation for any cancer patient and their caregivers as they seek treatment. CAN's annual event, Fund an Angel, held during the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition helps make possible the 125 patient flights it delivers every month.

In 2019, the group supported some 250 flights per month, and their objective is to get back to that level of activity. This goal can only be achieved with the backing of individuals and companies, like CAE, which has been a proud CAN partner for more than 10 years.

As a gold sponsor of the Fund an Angel event, CAE is once again demonstrating its continued support of CAN's mission to reduce a patient's physical, emotional, and financial stress during a challenging time. At CAE, we know we accomplish more together than each on our own - that's why we are proud to support the Corporate Angel Network.