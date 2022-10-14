Advanced search
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
22.72 CAD   -1.90%
05:13pCae : Supporting the Corporate Angel Network
PU
09/30Canada Stocks Brief: Worst Performers on TSX Over Q3 Were Corus (-33%), CAE (-33%), Centerra (-30%), Park Lawn (-29%) and IAMGold (-27%), notes BNN TV
MT
09/20Cae : expands Aircraft Technical Support Services in Asia-Pacific region
PU
CAE : Supporting the Corporate Angel Network

10/14/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
Corporate Angel Network (CAN) is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering corporate and commercial flights, hotel accommodation and ground transportation for any cancer patient and their caregivers as they seek treatment. CAN's annual event, Fund an Angel, held during the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition helps make possible the 125 patient flights it delivers every month.

In 2019, the group supported some 250 flights per month, and their objective is to get back to that level of activity. This goal can only be achieved with the backing of individuals and companies, like CAE, which has been a proud CAN partner for more than 10 years.

As a gold sponsor of the Fund an Angel event, CAE is once again demonstrating its continued support of CAN's mission to reduce a patient's physical, emotional, and financial stress during a challenging time. At CAE, we know we accomplish more together than each on our own - that's why we are proud to support the Corporate Angel Network.

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 025 M 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net income 2023 255 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2023 2 694 M 1 943 M 1 943 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 0,12%
Capitalization 7 360 M 5 306 M 5 306 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,16 CAD
Average target price 33,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan N. MacGibbon Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.-27.42%5 336
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.57%124 908
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.82%107 641
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.21%77 578
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.91%62 716
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.70%43 539