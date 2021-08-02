Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CAE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CAE : U.S. Air Force Selects CAE USA to Train Combat Controllers

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAE today announced that the U.S. Air Force recently contracted CAE USA to develop and deploy new build Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) simulators as well as upgrade existing systems to a common configuration across the U.S. Department of Defense enterprise.

The JTC TRS is a mission critical simulation system used to train new Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) operators for real-world scenarios such as controlling aircraft and deploying weapons against designated ground targets. This contract now merges both the JTC TRS and Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System (JTAGSS) into a single program that will provide comprehensive training for JTAC operators. CAE USA will develop a fully immersive system that allows JTAC-qualified personnel to train for complex missions in a simulated and controlled environment. JTACs communicate and direct actions to ground commanders and aircraft to locate threats and targets.

'CAE is bringing our state-of-the-art training capabilities and resourcing to fill an immediate need for critical training on both the Joint Terminal Control Training and Rehearsal System and the Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System programs,' said Lenny Genna, Vice President and General Manager - Systems, CAE USA. 'JTACs are on the front line under extremely dangerous circumstances and the training systems we provide will ensure they are prepared and mission ready.'

The JTC TRS will be developed by CAE USA in Arlington, Texas and delivered to 26 Air Force designated training locations around the world. CAE USA will support the installation and ongoing maintenance of the simulation systems required for Joint Terminal Attack Controller training.

The JTC TRS contract was originally awarded to L3Harris' Military Training business unit. Recently, CAE acquired L3Harris' Military Training, which is now integrated with CAE USA as part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit.

'This program is a perfect example of how the acquisition of L3Harris' Military Training business expands our core offerings across multi-domain operations and brings access to new customers and programs,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE.

About CAE USA

CAE USA is part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. With the integration of the former L3Harris Military Training business, CAE USA now includes over 3,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE's Defense & Security business unit.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 11,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAE INC.
08:12aCAE : U.S. Air Force Selects CAE USA to Train Combat Controllers
PU
07/30CAE : Media Advisory - CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and F..
PR
07/27CAE INC.(TSX : CAE) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
07/27CAE INC.(TSX : CAE) added to S&P International 700
CI
07/27CAE INC.(TSX : CAE) dropped from S&P/TSX Completion Index
CI
07/27CAE INC.(TSX : CAE) added to S&P/TSX 60 Index
CI
07/26TSX falls 0.12% to 20,164.96
RE
07/23JULY 23, 2021 WEBINAR RECAP : Rethinking Crew Resourcing & Management in a Post-..
PU
07/22TSX falls 0.06% to 20,097.52
RE
07/22TSX CLOSE BRIEF : Set To Close Down Around a Dozen Pts; Failed To Hold On To Sli..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 676 M 2 948 M 2 948 M
Net income 2022 279 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2022 1 841 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,0x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 12 056 M 9 668 M 9 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,07 CAD
Average target price 43,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.7.94%9 668
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-62.88%12 446
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED42.12%5 768
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-51.50%2 553
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC17.91%2 347
AFYA LIMITED-9.09%2 142