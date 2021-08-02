CAE : U.S. Air Force Selects CAE USA to Train Combat Controllers

CAE today announced that the U.S. Air Force recently contracted CAE USA to develop and deploy new build Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) simulators as well as upgrade existing systems to a common configuration across the U.S. Department of Defense enterprise.
The JTC TRS is a mission critical simulation system used to train new Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) operators for real-world scenarios such as controlling aircraft and deploying weapons against designated ground targets. This contract now merges both the JTC TRS and Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System (JTAGSS) into a single program that will provide comprehensive training for JTAC operators. CAE USA will develop a fully immersive system that allows JTAC-qualified personnel to train for complex missions in a simulated and controlled environment. JTACs communicate and direct actions to ground commanders and aircraft to locate threats and targets.
'CAE is bringing our state-of-the-art training capabilities and resourcing to fill an immediate need for critical training on both the Joint Terminal Control Training and Rehearsal System and the Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System programs,' said Lenny Genna, Vice President and General Manager - Systems, CAE USA. 'JTACs are on the front line under extremely dangerous circumstances and the training systems we provide will ensure they are prepared and mission ready.'
The JTC TRS will be developed by CAE USA in Arlington, Texas and delivered to 26 Air Force designated training locations around the world. CAE USA will support the installation and ongoing maintenance of the simulation systems required for Joint Terminal Attack Controller training.
The JTC TRS contract was originally awarded to L3Harris' Military Training business unit. Recently, CAE acquired L3Harris' Military Training, which is now integrated with CAE USA as part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit.
'This program is a perfect example of how the acquisition of L3Harris' Military Training business expands our core offerings across multi-domain operations and brings access to new customers and programs,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE.
About CAE USA
CAE USA is part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. With the integration of the former L3Harris Military Training business, CAE USA now includes over 3,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE's Defense & Security business unit.
About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 11,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com
