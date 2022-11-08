CAE : Virgin Atlantic and CAE at EATS 2022

CAE is proud to be Virgin Atlantic's exclusive partner for pilot training on the Airbus A330 and A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft. As part of an extension to their agreement, CAE will deploy an additional Boeing 787 full-flight simulator and maintain Virgin's cabin training equipment at CAE's Gatwick training centre. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Virgin and to ensuring their pilots and flight attendants receive the highest quality training experience at CAE.