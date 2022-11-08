Advanced search
    CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
24.51 CAD   +1.41%
10:50aCAE's CEO Marc Parent awarded Aviation Week's Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement
10:49aCAE's CEO Marc Parent awarded Aviation Week's Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement
11/01National Bank Says Cautious Heading into CAE's Q2 Report; Cuts Target Price
MT
CAE : Virgin Atlantic and CAE at EATS 2022

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
CAE is proud to be Virgin Atlantic's exclusive partner for pilot training on the Airbus A330 and A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft. As part of an extension to their agreement, CAE will deploy an additional Boeing 787 full-flight simulator and maintain Virgin's cabin training equipment at CAE's Gatwick training centre. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Virgin and to ensuring their pilots and flight attendants receive the highest quality training experience at CAE.

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 21:14:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CAE INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 4 008 M 2 989 M 2 989 M
Net income 2023 246 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2023 2 701 M 2 014 M 2 014 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 7 681 M 5 728 M 5 728 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,17 CAD
Average target price 32,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan N. MacGibbon Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.-24.26%5 695
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.75%141 539
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.53%128 057
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION38.16%82 308
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.61%68 937
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.55%43 903