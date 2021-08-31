Log in
CAE : acquires minority stake in SkyWarrior Flight Training

08/31/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
CAE today announced that CAE USA has acquired a minority stake in the flight training operation of SkyWarrior Flight Training LLC, based in Pensacola, Florida.

SkyWarrior is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Part 141 flight school that provides aviation training for both military and civil pilots. CAE USA acquired a minority stake in SkyWarrior's flight training business, which primarily delivers Phase 1 initial flight training to U.S. and international military customers.

'Our partnership and minority stake investment in SkyWarrior means CAE expands its connection to the introductory flight training of all aviation candidates entering the United States military,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE. 'We also expand our ability to offer comprehensive military flight training programs ranging from Phase 1 initial flight training to Phase 4 advanced lead-in fighter training.'

SkyWarrior currently delivers the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Recently, CAE acquired L3Harris' Military Training business, including Doss Aviation which is the prime contractor delivering U.S. Air Force Initial Flight Training in Pueblo, Colorado. CAE USA is the U.S. Army's fixed-wing flight training provider in Dothan, Alabama.

CAE USA and SkyWarrior recently partnered to provide Phase 1 and Phase 2 flight training to the Irish Air Corps under a contract awarded to CAE USA by the Air Force Security Assistance Training (AFSAT) Squadron. Phase 1 training for the Irish Air Corps is done at SkyWarrior in Pensacola, Florida and then students transition to the CAE Dothan Training Center for Phase 2 training.

'CAE is one of the world's leading aviation training providers and a minority investment in SkyWarrior is testament to the safe, high-quality initial flight training we provide,' said George Sigler, President of SkyWarrior Flight Training Inc. 'We look forward to continuing to grow SkyWarrior's flight training business in cooperation with CAE.'

About SkyWarrior

SkyWarrior Flight Training Inc., based in Pensacola, Florida, provides a range of military and civil flight training programs. The company provides flight training ranging from a private pilot license to multi-engine airline transport pilot (ATP) certification. SkyWarrior also specializes in training military helicopter pilots transitioning to airline pilots as part of regional airline Rotor Transition Programs. SkyWarrior operates a fleet that includes Cessna 172, Piper PA-44, and Cirrus SR22 aircraft. For more information, visit https://www.skywarriorinc.com/.

About CAE

CAE's Defense & Security business unit is at the leading edge of digital innovation providing training and mission support solutions across multi-domain operations - air, land, maritime, space and cyber. Our training and operational support solutions are developed and delivered to customers who operate in complex, high-stakes environments where mission readiness and successful outcomes are critical. Our acquisition of L3Harris' Military Training business in 2021, including Link and Doss Aviation, has enabled us to create the world's leading pure play, platform agnostic training and simulation company serving the global defense market.

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 11,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
