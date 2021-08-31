CAE : acquires minority stake in SkyWarrior Flight Training

CAE today announced that CAE USA has acquired a minority stake in the flight training operation of SkyWarrior Flight Training LLC, based in Pensacola, Florida.

SkyWarrior is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Part 141 flight school that provides aviation training for both military and civil pilots. CAE USA acquired a minority stake in SkyWarrior's flight training business, which primarily delivers Phase 1 initial flight training to U.S. and international military customers.

'Our partnership and minority stake investment in SkyWarrior means CAE expands its connection to the introductory flight training of all aviation candidates entering the United States military,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE. 'We also expand our ability to offer comprehensive military flight training programs ranging from Phase 1 initial flight training to Phase 4 advanced lead-in fighter training.'

SkyWarrior currently delivers the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Recently, CAE acquired L3Harris' Military Training business, including Doss Aviation which is the prime contractor delivering U.S. Air Force Initial Flight Training in Pueblo, Colorado. CAE USA is the U.S. Army's fixed-wing flight training provider in Dothan, Alabama.

CAE USA and SkyWarrior recently partnered to provide Phase 1 and Phase 2 flight training to the Irish Air Corps under a contract awarded to CAE USA by the Air Force Security Assistance Training (AFSAT) Squadron. Phase 1 training for the Irish Air Corps is done at SkyWarrior in Pensacola, Florida and then students transition to the CAE Dothan Training Center for Phase 2 training.

'CAE is one of the world's leading aviation training providers and a minority investment in SkyWarrior is testament to the safe, high-quality initial flight training we provide,' said George Sigler, President of SkyWarrior Flight Training Inc. 'We look forward to continuing to grow SkyWarrior's flight training business in cooperation with CAE.'