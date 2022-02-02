Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  CAE Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
CAE : and Canada Jetlines, Ltd. sign exclusive 5-year pilot training agreement

02/02/2022 | 03:29pm EST
CAE announced today that it has signed an exclusive 5-year training agreement with Canada Jetlines, Ltd. Under the agreement, CAE will train Jetlines pilots on the CAE 7000 XR Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the CAE Montreal Training Centre. Jetlines anticipates its inaugural flight in the spring of 2022, offering Canadians more selection and more economical options to fly to sun destinations in the southern United States, Caribbean, and Mexico.

"We're excited to partner with global aviation training leader CAE," said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines, Ltd. "Our pilots will train on the industry's most advanced full-flight simulators and benefit from digitally immersive solutions that elevate safety, efficiency and readiness for Canadian travellers from coast to coast."

"We are pleased to welcome Jetlines, a new leisure airline, as our customer and proud to support the vision and launch of a fellow Canadian company," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This agreement is a prime example of our commitment to provide the most innovative training solutions and deliver a world-class training experience."

Canada Jetlines, Ltd. selected the Airbus A320 as its fleet standard due to the aircraft's best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology. The company will begin servicing the flying public in 2022.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a Canadian leisure airline Carrier that intends to begin operations, pending CTA approval, as a Tour Operator with flights into popular sun destinations in the USA and Mexico. Canada Jetlines intends to operate a very efficient fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft providing safe, reliable, friendly, and consistent service to Canadians.

For more information please visit www.jetlines.ca.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 487 M 2 748 M 3 487 M
Net income 2022 179 M 141 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 2 647 M 2 086 M 2 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 10 378 M 8 179 M 10 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,9%
