CAE : and Canada Jetlines, Ltd. sign exclusive 5-year pilot training agreement

CAE announced today that it has signed an exclusive 5-year training agreement with Canada Jetlines, Ltd. Under the agreement, CAE will train Jetlines pilots on the CAE 7000 XR Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the CAE Montreal Training Centre. Jetlines anticipates its inaugural flight in the spring of 2022, offering Canadians more selection and more economical options to fly to sun destinations in the southern United States, Caribbean, and Mexico.

"We're excited to partner with global aviation training leader CAE," said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines, Ltd. "Our pilots will train on the industry's most advanced full-flight simulators and benefit from digitally immersive solutions that elevate safety, efficiency and readiness for Canadian travellers from coast to coast."

"We are pleased to welcome Jetlines, a new leisure airline, as our customer and proud to support the vision and launch of a fellow Canadian company," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This agreement is a prime example of our commitment to provide the most innovative training solutions and deliver a world-class training experience."

Canada Jetlines, Ltd. selected the Airbus A320 as its fleet standard due to the aircraft's best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology. The company will begin servicing the flying public in 2022.