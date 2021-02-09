Log in
CAE INC.

CAE : awarded contract to provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection with Aircraft Pilot Training Services

02/09/2021
Today at the CAE OneWorld virtual conference and tradeshow, CAE announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract to provide United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with Aircraft Pilot Training Services.

CAE USA will serve as one of the prime contractors on the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded by CBP. CAE USA will leverage the CAE Dothan Training Center and CAE's commercial and business aviation training centers to deliver simulator and live flight training services on a range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms.

CAE is featuring a 3D virtual walkthrough of its Dothan Training Center in the Innovation Hub as part of the CAE OneWorld 2021 virtual conference and tradeshow, which began today and is free to all attendees who register at https://www.caeoneworld2021.com. CAE OneWorld 2021 will be available online for the next month.

CBP is the unified border agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of the United States borders. CBP is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations.

'The award of the Aircraft Pilot Training Services program for Customs and Border Protection demonstrates CAE's unique ability to leverage both our defense and civil aviation businesses to deliver pilot training across numerous aircraft platforms,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE. 'We look forward to supporting a key organization within the Department of Homeland Security and showcasing CAE's training experience and expertise.'

CAE USA will be responsible for coordinating and delivering generic and aircraft-specific training to meet CBP and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifications for pilots operating a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. CAE will deliver ground school (academic) and simulator training as well as live flight and other training to meet CBP and FAA requirements. Training will be delivered on multiple variants of the Beechcraft King Air (C-12) aircraft, Bombardier Dash-8 and Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky S-76B helicopter.

In addition, CAE will deliver a range of flight instructor qualification and non-specific pilot and aircrew training courses. These include single and multi-engine fundamentals, ab-initio training and upset recovery training.

CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training and mission systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training and operational support solutions across multi-domain operations - air, land, sea, space and cyber. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Middle East; and Asia-Pacific, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
