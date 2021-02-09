CAE : awarded contract to provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection with Aircraft Pilot Training Services

Today at the CAE OneWorld virtual conference and tradeshow, CAE announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract to provide United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with Aircraft Pilot Training Services.

CAE USA will serve as one of the prime contractors on the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded by CBP. CAE USA will leverage the CAE Dothan Training Center and CAE's commercial and business aviation training centers to deliver simulator and live flight training services on a range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms.

CBP is the unified border agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of the United States borders. CBP is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations.

'The award of the Aircraft Pilot Training Services program for Customs and Border Protection demonstrates CAE's unique ability to leverage both our defense and civil aviation businesses to deliver pilot training across numerous aircraft platforms,' said Dan Gelston, Group President, Defense & Security, CAE. 'We look forward to supporting a key organization within the Department of Homeland Security and showcasing CAE's training experience and expertise.'

CAE USA will be responsible for coordinating and delivering generic and aircraft-specific training to meet CBP and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifications for pilots operating a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. CAE will deliver ground school (academic) and simulator training as well as live flight and other training to meet CBP and FAA requirements. Training will be delivered on multiple variants of the Beechcraft King Air (C-12) aircraft, Bombardier Dash-8 and Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky S-76B helicopter.

In addition, CAE will deliver a range of flight instructor qualification and non-specific pilot and aircrew training courses. These include single and multi-engine fundamentals, ab-initio training and upset recovery training.