CAE Inc.

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/21 04:00:00 pm
19.11 CAD   -4.11%
CAE : launches Airside, a new digital platform for pilots

09/21/2020 | 04:08pm EDT
  • Airside is a community platform with career and training tools to support pilots during the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the official launch of Airside, a new digital platform and online community for pilots. Airside provides career and training tools to support pilots during the COVID-19 pandemic, and throughout their professional career. CAE's digital team, based at the company's innovation campus in Montreal, designed and developed this new digital platform after surveying over 3,000 pilots in April 2020. More than 10,000 visitors have accessed Airside since the digital platform first went live in June 2020.

"CAE is building a strong pilot community on Airside and providing the information and tools required to get through these challenging times," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "With the Airside platform, CAE is reinforcing its commitment to safety and excellence with resources that will allow pilots to sharpen their skills, remain connected to the industry, and emerge better prepared to pursue their dreams of flying. CAE's digital team will continue to enhance Airside as we grow our digital product portfolio and serve the civil aviation industry with outstanding pilot training experience.''

With its Resume Builder, Career section, articles, podcast, and much more, Airside is designed to help pilots improve their skills and advance their careers in a community environment where professional pilots have resources and support to help them succeed. In addition to connecting proficiency and career opportunities for professional pilots, Airside solicits constant feedback with surveys to help ensure we create relevant content for the platform.

For more information on CAE's new digital platform, visit airside.aero
#Airside #AirsideFromCAE

Links to key content and tools

Training:

Career

Lifestyle

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com 

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae
Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-launches-airside-a-new-digital-platform-for-pilots-301134951.html

SOURCE CAE INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
