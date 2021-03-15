CAE : Hélène V. Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility

CAE's Hélène V. Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, delivered the keynote address on March 12, 2021, the second day of the 2021 Women in Aviation International virtual conference. Watch as Helene addresses the importance of sustainability and diversity in aviation and aerospace.
