CAE Inc.    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
CAE : Hélène V. Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility

03/15/2021 | 06:36pm EDT
CAE's Hélène V. Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, delivered the keynote address on March 12, 2021, the second day of the 2021 Women in Aviation International virtual conference. Watch as Helene addresses the importance of sustainability and diversity in aviation and aerospace.

CAE Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 935 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
Net income 2021 -29,7 M -23,8 M -23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 274 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 -208x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 303 M 8 256 M 8 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 41,67 CAD
Last Close Price 34,37 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier VP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC.-0.40%8 251
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.03%29 565
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED21.46%5 040
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.88%4 635
AFYA LIMITED-16.40%1 971
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-10.68%1 825
