Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CAE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CAE : receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business

06/28/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About CAE

CAE is a high-technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected timing of completion of the Acquisition, the expected impact of the Acquisition on CAE's strategic and operational plans and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. Although CAE believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'strategy', 'future' and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our business which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements. While these statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe our expectations as of June 28, 2021 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Acquisition. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Material assumptions

The forward-looking statements set out in this press release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation: the satisfaction of all outstanding closing conditions of the L3H MT acquisition prior to the expected closing date, our ability to retain and attract new business, achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the Acquisition, our ability to otherwise complete the integration of the acquired L3Harris Military Training business within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels, our ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the Acquisition, management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, economic and political environments and industry conditions, the accuracy and completeness of public and other disclosure, including financial disclosure, by L3Harris Technologies, absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition, the ability of CAE to opportunistically access the capital markets after the closing of the Acquisition and absence of material change in market conditions. For additional information, including with respect to other assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in the press release, refer to the applicable reportable segment in CAE's MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2021. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the related response from CAE, governments, regulatory authorities, businesses and customers, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with CAE's assumptions. Accordingly, the assumptions outlined in this press release and, consequently, the forward-looking statements based on such assumptions, may turn out to be inaccurate.

Other material risks

Other important risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements are set out in CAE's MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2021 filed by CAE with the Canadian Securities Administrators (available at www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The fiscal year 2021 MD&A is also available at www.cae.com. Any one or more of the factors set out in CAE's MD&A may be exacerbated by the growing COVID-19 outbreak and may have a significantly more severe impact on CAE's business, results of operations and financial condition than in the absence of such outbreak. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any of the disclosed risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. We caution that the disclosed list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results.

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAE INC.
06:08aCAE  : receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' M..
PU
06:01aCAE  : receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' M..
PR
06/23CAE  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 40-F)
PU
06/23CAE  : Notice and Management Proxy Circular dated June 18, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06/23CAE  : Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report for FY21
PU
06/23CAE  : Annual Information Form for FY21
PU
06/18CAE  : Proxy Circular for FY21
PU
06/16CAE  : Financial Report for FY21
PU
05/27CAE  : Healthcare powers up its Sales organization to seize market growth
PU
05/19CAE  : Sees 'Strong Growth' After Fourth-Quarter Decline, Expects More 'Clarity'..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 591 M 2 917 M 2 917 M
Net income 2022 277 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2022 1 853 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,8x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 11 439 M 9 306 M 9 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,98 CAD
Average target price 43,22 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC.10.52%9 306
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.03%20 463
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED25.89%5 285
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.75%4 073
AFYA LIMITED5.93%2 496
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%1 997