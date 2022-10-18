CAE : ramps up Gulfstream training in Las Vegas, Savannah and Singapore, and boosts its business aviation network to meet increasing demand

CAE announced today at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition that it has begun training on Gulfstream aircraft platforms at new US locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Savanah, Georgia, and will start training in November at a new Asia Pacific location in Singapore. The start of operations at these three new locations marks an important milestone in the expansion of CAE's global business aviation pilot and maintenance training network.

"We are making significant investments in our business aviation training network to meet operators' growing demand for highly trained pilots and maintenance technicians," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "The expansion of our network is part of our commitment to be close to where our customers operate their aircraft and to help meet the global requirement for pilots and maintenance technicians, which we estimate to be 44,000 additional business aviation pilots and 66,000 business aircraft technicians over the next 10 years."

CAE Las Vegas

CAE Las Vegas welcomed its first customers on October 14 for training on newly deployed Gulfstream G650 full-flight simulators (FFS). Operations will ramp up in the coming months with additional FFSs scheduled to be ready for training, including a Gulfstream G550 in the coming weeks, a Bombardier Global 7500, an Embraer ERJ145 and a Phenom 300 by end of 2022, and a Gulfstream GIV by spring of 2023.

CAE Savannah

While construction progresses on the new Savannah training centre, to meet the immediate need to qualify Gulfstream aircraft technicians, CAE has begun maintenance training at Savannah Technical College on the Gulfstream G650, Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600 aircraft. Located near Gulfstream headquarters, CAE Savannah will feature four FFSs, including a Gulfstream G280 FFS, and state-of-the-art facilities for pilot and maintenance training when it opens in mid-2023.

CAE Singapore

CAE will grow its business aviation training footprint in the Asia Pacific region, with the deployment of a Gulfstream G650 FFS and the start of training in November at its existing CAE Singapore training centre.

In addition to its centres in Las Vegas, Savannah and Singapore, CAE provides business aviation training in locations worldwide, including CAE Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre, CAE Dallas, CAE Dubai Al Garhood - Emirates CAE Flight Training (ECFT), CAE London Burgess Hill, CAE Montreal, CAE New Jersey Morristown, CAE Orlando, CAE São Paulo Guarulhos and CAE Shanghai.