CAE (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) is pleased to unveil its fiscal year 2024 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report. This extensive document highlights CAE's proactive strides in integrating environmental, social, and economic factors across its operations. This showcases the tangible actions undertaken to foster sustainable growth and yield positive outcomes for stakeholders and broader society.

"At CAE, we are elevating our commitment to sustainability, not just as a corporate responsibility, but as a business imperative that positions us at the forefront of our industry," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our comprehensive approach enables us to capture a greater share of market, demonstrating leadership and innovation in all facets of our business."

This report acts as a transparent means of interacting with customers, employees, investors, suppliers, and community partners, working together towards a safer and more sustainable future.

"By integrating sustainability into CAE's operations, we are creating long-term value not just for ourselves but for all our stakeholders," declared Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement at CAE. "Our actions to bolster the positive environmental impact of our products and solutions become an even greater competitive advantage as a key enabler of our customers' decarbonization."

The report showcases CAE's remarkable progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable business practices, featuring key highlights such as:

We continue to implement a comprehensive approach to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the source. Our near-term targets have been submitted for SBTi validation and we continue to integrate carbon considerations in our business decision-making and processes. Our supplier engagement program: As a proactive change agent, we are mobilizing our partners with the launch of CAE's Supply Chain Management Program, CAE Resilient Together. The program is designed to mutually reinforce operational excellence and sustainability through collaboration and innovative initiatives.

As a proactive change agent, we are mobilizing our partners with the launch of CAE's Supply Chain Management Program, CAE Resilient Together. The program is designed to mutually reinforce operational excellence and sustainability through collaboration and innovative initiatives. Advancing DE&I and Indigenous relations: We continue to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion as a business imperative and started our journey on engaging with Indigenous communities. This underscores our integration of diverse perspectives into our business practices and community engagement activities.

For more information and to access the full report,click here.