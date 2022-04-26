CAE : to provide a second full-mission simulator for German naval helicopter training

CAE today announced the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered a second full-mission simulator (FMS) to support German NH90 Sea Lion naval helicopter training, expanding an existing contract.

As part of its continued partnership with the German Navy, CAE will deliver a second set of training systems in 2024 to Nordholz Naval Air Station, which is the home of the German Naval Air Command. The German Navy is set to use the NH90 Sea Lion helicopter fleet worldwide as the successor of the MK41 Sea King helicopter.

CAE was awarded the original FMS in 2019 consisting of five training systems, networking, and tailored NH90 Sea Lion training. These simulation systems include an Operational Flight Trainer, Cockpit Procedure Trainer, and three Operational Tactical Trainers.

"As a steadfast partner with the German Navy, we are proud to provide continued support to the naval aviator training program at Nordholz," says Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Vice President & General Manager, CAE Defense & Security, International. "This expansion strengthens CAE's position as a leading provider of NH90 training worldwide, to include Australia, Qatar, New Zealand and others preparing aircrews on the NH90 platform."

CAE is proud to have been a long term training partner to the German navy, providing training assets for the MK41 Sea King search and rescue helicopter, the P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, and the MK88A Sea Lynx shipboard helicopter and now the NH90 Sea Lion.