Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CAE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/26 11:42:43 am EDT
32.66 CAD   -3.23%
11:42aCAE : to provide a second full-mission simulator for German naval helicopter training
PU
04/25CAE : Healthcare begins CAE Aria pediatric simulator deliveries
PU
04/08CAE : Aeromexico receives certification for second CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAE : to provide a second full-mission simulator for German naval helicopter training

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAE today announced the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered a second full-mission simulator (FMS) to support German NH90 Sea Lion naval helicopter training, expanding an existing contract.

As part of its continued partnership with the German Navy, CAE will deliver a second set of training systems in 2024 to Nordholz Naval Air Station, which is the home of the German Naval Air Command. The German Navy is set to use the NH90 Sea Lion helicopter fleet worldwide as the successor of the MK41 Sea King helicopter.

CAE was awarded the original FMS in 2019 consisting of five training systems, networking, and tailored NH90 Sea Lion training. These simulation systems include an Operational Flight Trainer, Cockpit Procedure Trainer, and three Operational Tactical Trainers.

"As a steadfast partner with the German Navy, we are proud to provide continued support to the naval aviator training program at Nordholz," says Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Vice President & General Manager, CAE Defense & Security, International. "This expansion strengthens CAE's position as a leading provider of NH90 training worldwide, to include Australia, Qatar, New Zealand and others preparing aircrews on the NH90 platform."

CAE is proud to have been a long term training partner to the German navy, providing training assets for the MK41 Sea King search and rescue helicopter, the P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft, and the MK88A Sea Lynx shipboard helicopter and now the NH90 Sea Lion.

CAE Defense & Security business unit is at the leading edge of digital innovation providing training and mission support solutions across multi-domain operations - air, land, maritime, space and cyber. Our training and operational support solutions prepare customers who operate in complex, high-stakes environments where mission readiness and successful outcomes are critical. Our acquisition of L3Harris' Military Training business in 2021, including Link and Doss Aviation, has enabled CAE to create the world's leading pure play, platform agnostic training and simulation company serving the global defense market.

CAE is an industry leader for training and immersive environments, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in critical and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are imperative. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.CAE.com

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAE INC.
11:42aCAE : to provide a second full-mission simulator for German naval helicopter training
PU
04/25CAE : Healthcare begins CAE Aria pediatric simulator deliveries
PU
04/08CAE : Aeromexico receives certification for second CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulato..
PU
04/01CAE announces the appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan to CAE's Board of Directors
AQ
04/01CAE Announces Appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan as Member of Board of Directors
CI
03/28CAE celebrates 75th anniversary with focus on high-tech future
PR
03/15CAE : Healthcare releases enhanced CathLabVR cardiac training tool
PU
03/09CAE Gains 5% as Partners With Joby Aviation for eVTOL Aircraft Pilot Training
MT
03/09CAE Partners With Joby Aviation for eVTOL Aircraft Pilot Training
MT
03/09CAE BRIEF : Joby Partners With CAE for eVTOL Aircraft Pilot Training
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 372 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
Net income 2022 164 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 2 575 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 698 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,75 CAD
Average target price 39,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier SVP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.5.77%8 376
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.74%147 728
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.61%118 045
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.59%69 136
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.73%66 397
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.92%46 898