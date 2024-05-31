Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CAE Inc. (“CAE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2024, CAE announced preliminary earnings for the fourth quarter 2024 and disclosed that it had initiated a “re-baselining” of its defense business due to underperforming fixed-price contracts. Further, the Company reported a $568.0 million non-cash impairment of defense goodwill, $90.3 million in unfavorable defense contract profit adjustments, and a $35.7 million impairment of related technology and other non-financial assets related to legacy contracts.

On this news, CAE’s stock price fell $1.03, or 5.2%, to close at $18.80 per share on May 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CAE securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

