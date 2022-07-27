Media Advisory: CAE's FY2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2023 first quarter financial results conference call

MONTREAL, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media, analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend CAE's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Management will review the activities of fiscal year 2022 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022.

A conference call specific to CAE's fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results will be held at 1:30 pm ET.

CAE's FY2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer



When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET



Where: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at cae.com/investors/ or at https://web.lumiagm.com/460315137. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Media availability

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer will be available at the Four Seasons Hotel in Montreal to answer questions from the media following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please confirm your presence at media@cae.com.

Representatives of the media who cannot join this media availability are welcome to join the usual conference call related to our first quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. ET on the same day (see below).

FY2023 first quarter financial results

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance.

Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors. Members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately after the analysts' question period.

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management



What: CAE's FY2023 Q1 financial results



When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2022/08/10/first-quarter-financial-results-fy2023/play and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

Conference call:

Country Phone Number NORTH AMERICA 8775863392 CANADA +1 416 981 9024 AUSTRALIA 1800003925 BELGIUM 080077657 FRANCE 0800919393 GERMANY 08001816101 NETHERLANDS 08000222280 SINGAPORE 8001012594 UNITED KINGDOM 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22019893

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

