  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  CAE Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
29.98 CAD   +1.77%
/r E P E A T -- Media Advisory : CAE's FY2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and conference call/
PR
07:23aNasdaq-listed SkyWest Set to Deploy CAE's Next-generation Flight Operations Solutions; No Financial Details Given
MT
07:11aCAE Brief: SkyWest set to deploy CAE's next-generation Flight Operations Solutions
MT
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: CAE's FY2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and conference call/

05/29/2023 | 08:01am EDT
MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A conference call will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:

CAE's FY2023 Q4 and full fiscal year financial results conference call



Date:

Wednesday, May 31, 2023



Time:

2:00 p.m. ET



Webcast:

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2023/05/31/fourth-quarter-financial-results-fy2023/play and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at  www.cae.com/investors/


Phone numbers for conference call:

Country 

Phone number 

North America  

 877 586 3392

Canada 

+1 416 981 9024

Australia 

1800642038

Belgium 

080077657

France 

0800919393

Germany 

08001816101

Netherlands 

08000222280

Singapore 

8001012594

United Kingdom 

08004960381


Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22027052

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----media-advisory-caes-fy2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-financial-results-and-conference-call-301835997.html

SOURCE CAE INC.


© PRNewswire 2023
