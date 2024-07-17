Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers and acquirers of stock on an exchange in the United States of CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) between February 11, 2022 and May 21, 2024. CAE describes itself as a “technology company that offers software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning significant cost overruns in CAE’s Defense and Security (“Defense”) segment caused by several fixed-price, long-term Defense contracts entered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In truth, certain of CAE’s pre-COVID fixed-price Defense contracts had experienced such significant cost overruns that CAE needed to take over $720 million in charges and profit adjustments and “re-baselin[e]” its entire Defense business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against CAE Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

