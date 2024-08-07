MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2025 Q1 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 14, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CAE will also hold its FY2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day via a live webcast. Please see below for details.

FY2025 first quarter financial results

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management



What: CAE's FY2025 Q1 financial results



When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – 8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio webcast live at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13413 and will be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

The conference call will also be available by dialing one of the numbers listed below.

Country Phone number Canada / United States 1-844-763-8274 International +1-647-484-8814

International Toll-Free Access to the conference call is available through a link published within the webcast. International participants who wish to join the call should click on the link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 - Access code: 5892586.

CAE's Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2024

Who: Alan N. MacGibbon, Chair of the board

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer



When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET



Where: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at https://www.cae.com/investors/ or https://web.lumiagm.com/461348319. The webcast will be archived following the event.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

CAE Contacts:



General Media: Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1 438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com

Investor Relations: Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,

+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com

