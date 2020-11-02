Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Caelan Capital Inc.    CDN   CA12764J1093

CAELAN CAPITAL INC.

(CDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Caelan Capital Inc. (CDN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:35pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 novembre/November 2020) - Caelan Capital Inc. has announced a name change to CDN Maverick Capital Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

The symbol will remain the same “CDN”

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 7,371,225 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on November 4, 2020.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 3, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Caelan Capital Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour CDN Maverick Capital Corp. et un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque deux (2) actions ordinaires préconsolidées.

Le symbole restera le même «CDN»

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 7 371 225 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 4 novembre 2020.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 3 novembre 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 4 novembre/November 2020
Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 5 novembre/November 2020
New Name/ Nouveau nom: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.
Symbol/Symbole: CDN
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 12510R108
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA12510R1082
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 12764J109/CA12764J1093

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAELAN CAPITAL INC.
04:35pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change and Consolidation - Caelan Capital Inc. (CDN)
NE
02:20pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change and Consolidation - Caelan Capital Inc. (CDN)
NE
04/09CSE BULLETIN : Name Change and Consolidation - Alba Minerals Ltd. (AA)
NE
04/09ALBA MINERALS LTD. : Announces Name Change and Share Consolidation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,05 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net cash 2019 0,51 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,81 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart CAELAN CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Caelan Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sandy J. MacDougall Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Peter Born Independent Director
Carlos Arias Eguiguren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAELAN CAPITAL INC.-40.00%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.63%50 483
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.68%47 597
POLYUS119.05%26 548
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.58.23%20 643
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED28.70%19 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group