CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Caelan Capital Inc. (CDN)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 novembre/November 2020) - Caelan Capital Inc. has announced a name change to CDN Maverick Capital Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

The symbol will remain the same “CDN”

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 7,371,225 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on November 4, 2020.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 3, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Caelan Capital Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour CDN Maverick Capital Corp. et un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque deux (2) actions ordinaires préconsolidées.

Le symbole restera le même «CDN»

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 7 371 225 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 4 novembre 2020.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 3 novembre 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 4 novembre/November 2020 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 5 novembre/November 2020 New Name/ Nouveau nom: CDN Maverick Capital Corp. Symbol/Symbole: CDN NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 12510R108 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA12510R1082 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 12764J109/CA12764J1093

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com