    CAD   AU000000CAD3

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

(CAD)
Caeneus Minerals : Anomalous Gold Intersected at Roberts Hill

01/24/2022 | 05:37pm EST
ANOMALOUS GOLD INTERSECTED AT ROBERTS HILL
Assay results received from the maiden Roberts Hill air core program on E47/3846 Geochemically anomalous Au, As and Ag intersected within sheared Mallina sediments Drill intercepts include:
RHAC147: 4 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 80-84m (incl. 848 ppm As)
RHAC103: 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 28-32m
RHAC101: 4 m @ 0.11 g/t Au from 40-44m
RHAC045: 4 m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 28-32m
RHAC176 : 4 m @ 0.10 g/t Au from 4-8m
RHAC017: 1 m @ 0.10 g/t Au from 71-72m
RHAC159: 16 m @ 1.53 g/t Ag from surface
RHAC057: 12 m @ 1.51 g/t Ag from surface
RHAC138: 8 m @ 2.40 g/t Ag from 4-12m
Further follow up drilling planned to coincide with Mt Berghaus exploration activities
ASX Announcement
25 January 2022

only

usepersonal

Caeneus Minerals Ltd ("CAD", "Caeneus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first pass exploratory air core (AC) drill program on its Roberts Hill Gold Project in the highly prospective Mallina Basin, Pilbara.

The company completed the AC drill program in late October 2021 and has now received all analytical results from 4 metre composite samples submitted to ALS Laboratories in Perth. A comprehensive multi-element protocol (AuME- TL44) was selected for lithogeochemical and vectoring purposes.

Of the total 197 holes drilled, the Company previously reported that 84 of these holes terminated in sulphide accumulation across the prospective areas targeted in this drilling campaign. Several holes returned anomalous results for gold as well as a number of shallow intercepts confirming silver mineralisation. The best mineralised intercept was encountered in RHAC147 which lies within an interpreted NW trending shear zone crosscutting a sediment/granite contact (Figure 1).

sediment/granite contact (Figure 1).

As this is the maiden campaign across a prospective region never drilled before in the Pilbara, exploration holes have been spaced at 200 metres across the various 'target zones'. The Company will now focus on these areas of mineralisation to determine whether a follow up program incorporating E-W closely spaced fence line traverses may reveal the potential for continuity across the Roberts Hill tenure.

168 Stirling Highway

ASX: CAD

PO Box 369

Nedlands WA 6009

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Nedlands WA 6909

info@caeneus.com.au

ABN 42 082 593 235

+61 (08) 6102 2656

Figure 1. Cross section depicting gold mineralisation in RHAC147

The Company has added the mineralised intersection in RHAC147 as a new bedrock exploration target within an expanding Mallina Basin exploration portfolio. These mineralised areas of interest will be revisited as part of a broad secondary drilling program also incorporating the eastern portion of the Roberts Hill tenements and the Mt Berghaus applications (Figure 2) that currently remain in a pending status.

onlyuse

personalCommenting on the exploration results, CEO Robert Mosig said, "Whilst the maiden drill program has only delineated one follow-uptarget, the significance of this intersection in RHAC147 remains to be fully tested. Additionally, we have

the eastern portion of Roberts Hill and all of the Mt Berghaus tenement to drill test over the months ahead - we look forward to building a more complete understanding of the gold potential in this exciting locality".

For

Figure 2. Project Locations at Roberts Hill and Mt Berghaus

168 Stirling Highway

ASX: CAD

PO Box 369

Nedlands WA 6009

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Nedlands WA 6909

info@caeneus.com.au

ABN 42 082 593 235

+61 (08) 6102 2656

The Company has now concluded its maiden exploration campaign across Roberts Hill in the Pilbara. The team are working diligently to interpret the significant technical data received from this initiative whilst formalising the schedule for activity to continue over the weeks and months ahead.

only

It is anticipated that the Company will continue to build momentum across its Pilbara tenements and looks forward

to providing ongoing updates to shareholders as ongoing programs are finalised and in the case of Mt Berghaus, as

tenements are granted and prepared for exploration.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Caeneus Board of Directors.

For Further Information, please contact:

Davide Bosio

Rob Mosig

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

+61 8 6102 2656

+61 8 6102 2656

Competent Persons Statement

The information contained in this report to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Mr

RobertMosig MSc, FAICD. Mr Mosig is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM)

personal

nd is the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr Mosig has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralization and thetypes of deposits under investigation, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, MineralResources and Ore Reserves". Mr Mosig consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward- looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and

estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Table 1: Drillhole Collar Table

For

Hole ID

RHAC147

RHAC103

RHAC101

RHAC045

RHAC176

RHAC017

RHAC159

RHAC057

RHAC138

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

EOH

Type

633811

7698431

54

88

60

100

AC

641646

7698542

54

125

60

93

AC

642140

7698203

61

118

60

74

AC

645037

7701468

50

91

60

39

AC

631434

7699070

51

111

60

37

AC

642396

7703767

47

307

60

113

AC

630166

7698490

54

83

60

99

AC

641510

7701769

47

89

60

117

AC

635098

7698426

64

84

60

43

AC

Coordinates mentioned in this announcement are in GDA94 MGA Zone 50.

168 Stirling Highway

ASX: CAD

PO Box 369

Nedlands WA 6009

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Nedlands WA 6909

info@caeneus.com.au

ABN 42 082 593 235

+61 (08) 6102 2656

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

only

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

CAD sampling is undertaken using

techniques

chips, or specific specialised industry standard

standard industry practices including the

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

use of duplicates and standards at

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

regular intervals.

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

Air Core (AC) drilling

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

AC samples are composited at 4m

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

intervals using an aluminium scoop from

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

spoil piles with all composite intervals

measurement tools or systems used.

over 0.25g/t Au resampled at 1m

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

intervals using the primary cyclone split

Material to the Public Report.

calico bags. Individual 1m samples are

use

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done

selected where significant alteration is

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

intersected such as quartz veining and

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg

sulphides. Individual samples weigh

was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').

approximately 1.5-2kg each to ensure

In other cases more explanation may be required, such

total preparation at the laboratory

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

preparation stage. The sample size is

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types

deemed appropriate for the grain size of

(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

the material being sampled.

detailed information.

All coordinates are in UTM grid (GDA94

Z50) and drill hole collars have been

surveyed by handheld GPS to ensure

personal

accuracy of within +/- 3m.

Samples are sent to ALS laboratories in

Perth for multielement analysis (AuME-

TL44). A 50g charge after sample

preparation is digested by Aqua Regia to

deliver trace level analytes for regolith-

bedrock characterisation.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

AC drilling was undertaken by Bostech

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and

Drilling utilising a Drillboss 200. AC holes

details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

were drilled with a Black Diamond 3"

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether

hammer.

core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

CAD contracted drillers use industry

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

appropriate methods to maximise sample

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

recovery and minimise downhole

ensure representative nature of the samples.

contamination including using

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

compressed air to maintain a dry sample

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

in air core drilling.

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

No significant sample loss or bias has

been noted in current drilling or in the

For

historical reports or from other MGV drill

campaigns.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

All geological, structural and alteration

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

related observations are stored in the

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies

database. Air core holes would not be

and metallurgical studies.

used in any resource estimation, mining

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

or metallurgical studies.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or

NA.

techniques and

all core taken.

AC samples are taken from 1m sample

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

piles and composited at 4m intervals

preparation

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

using a plastic scoop.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Sample preparation at ALS is by dry

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

pulverisation to 85% passing 75 microns.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

CAD field QAQC procedures involve the

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

use of certified reference standards,

168 Stirling Highway

ASX: CAD

PO Box 369

Nedlands WA 6009

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Nedlands WA 6909

info@caeneus.com.au

ABN 42 082 593 235

+61 (08) 6102 2656

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

duplicates and blanks at appropriate

representative of the in situ material collected, including

intervals for early-stage air core drilling.

for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

Sampling is carried out using standard

sampling.

protocols and QAQC procedures as per

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

industry practice.

only

of the material being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

On composite and 1m AC samples

assay data and

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

analysis is undertaken by ALS

laboratory tests

technique is considered partial or total.

Laboratories using an AuME-TL44 multi-

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

element protocol. Internal certified

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

laboratory QAQC is undertaken including

analysis including instrument make and model, reading

check samples, blanks and internal

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,

standards. This methodology is

etc.

considered appropriate for gold and base

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

metal mineralisation at the exploration

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

phase.

use

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

CAD samples are verified by the

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

geologist before importing into the main

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

CAD database (Datashed).

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

No twin holes have been drilled by CAD

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

during this program.

protocols.

Field data is collected using a standard

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

set of templates. Geological sample

logging is undertaken on a Panasonic

personal

Toughbook with structure, alteration and

lithology recorded for each interval. Data

of the drilling due to the early-stage nature

is verified before loading to the database.

Geological logging of all samples is

undertaken.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

All maps and locations of drillholes are in

data points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

UTM grid (GDA94 Z50) and have been

and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

surveyed or by hand-held GPS with an

Specification of the grid system used.

accuracy of +/- 3m.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Variable drill hole spacings are used to

and distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

complete 1st pass testing of targets and

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

are determined from geochemical,

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

geophysical and geological data together

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

with any historical drilling information.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

For the reported drilling drill hole spacing

was approximately 200-300 m for most

holes except for tighter spacing where

shallow bedrock was encountered.

No resources have been calculated on

regional drilling targets as described in

For

of the drilling.

4m composite samples are submitted for

initial analysis in most cases. Composite

sampling is undertaken using a plastic

scoop at one metre intervals and

combined in a calico bag. Where

composite assays are above 0.25g/t Au,

individual 1m samples are re-submitted

for gold assay. 1m individual samples &

2m composites may be submitted in

certain intervals exhibiting strong

alteration.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

Drilling is designed to cross the

data in relation

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which

geophysical feature of interest close to

to geological

this is known, considering the deposit type.

perpendicular as possible while allowing

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

for some minor access restrictions and

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to

mitigating safety risks. Most drill holes

have introduced a sampling bias, this should be

are designed at a dip of approximately -

168 Stirling Highway

ASX: CAD

PO Box 369

Nedlands WA 6009

Caeneus Minerals Limited

Nedlands WA 6909

info@caeneus.com.au

ABN 42 082 593 235

+61 (08) 6102 2656

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caeneus Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
