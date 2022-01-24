Caeneus Minerals : Anomalous Gold Intersected at Roberts Hill

|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
|
Sampling
|
|
•
|
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
|
|
• CAD sampling is undertaken using
|
|
techniques
|
|
|
chips, or specific specialised industry standard
|
|
standard industry practices including the
|
|
|
|
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
|
|
use of duplicates and standards at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
regular intervals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
|
|
Air Core (AC) drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
AC samples are composited at 4m
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
|
intervals using an aluminium scoop from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
|
|
spoil piles with all composite intervals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measurement tools or systems used.
|
|
over 0.25g/t Au resampled at 1m
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
|
|
intervals using the primary cyclone split
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material to the Public Report.
|
|
calico bags. Individual 1m samples are
|
use
|
|
|
|
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done
|
|
selected where significant alteration is
|
|
|
|
|
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
|
|
intersected such as quartz veining and
|
|
|
|
|
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
|
|
sulphides. Individual samples weigh
|
|
|
|
|
was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').
|
|
approximately 1.5-2kg each to ensure
|
|
|
|
|
In other cases more explanation may be required, such
|
|
total preparation at the laboratory
|
|
|
|
|
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
|
|
preparation stage. The sample size is
|
|
|
|
|
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types
|
|
deemed appropriate for the grain size of
|
|
|
|
|
(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
|
|
the material being sampled.
|
|
|
|
|
detailed information.
|
|
|
• All coordinates are in UTM grid (GDA94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Z50) and drill hole collars have been
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
surveyed by handheld GPS to ensure
|
personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accuracy of within +/- 3m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Samples are sent to ALS laboratories in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perth for multielement analysis (AuME-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TL44). A 50g charge after sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preparation is digested by Aqua Regia to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deliver trace level analytes for regolith-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bedrock characterisation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling
|
|
•
|
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
|
• AC drilling was undertaken by Bostech
|
|
|
|
techniques
|
|
|
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and
|
|
Drilling utilising a Drillboss 200. AC holes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth
|
|
were drilled with a Black Diamond 3"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether
|
|
hammer.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill sample
|
|
•
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
|
|
• CAD contracted drillers use industry
|
|
|
|
recovery
|
|
|
sample recoveries and results assessed.
|
|
appropriate methods to maximise sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
|
|
recovery and minimise downhole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ensure representative nature of the samples.
|
|
contamination including using
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
|
|
compressed air to maintain a dry sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
|
|
in air core drilling.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
|
• No significant sample loss or bias has
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been noted in current drilling or in the
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
historical reports or from other MGV drill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
campaigns.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
•
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
|
|
• All geological, structural and alteration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
|
|
related observations are stored in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
|
|
database. Air core holes would not be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and metallurgical studies.
|
|
used in any resource estimation, mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
|
or metallurgical studies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intersections logged.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-sampling
|
|
•
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or
|
|
• NA.
|
|
|
|
techniques and
|
|
|
all core taken.
|
|
|
|
• AC samples are taken from 1m sample
|
|
|
|
sample
|
|
•
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,
|
|
piles and composited at 4m intervals
|
|
|
|
preparation
|
|
|
etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
|
using a plastic scoop.
|
|
|
|
|
|
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and
|
|
• Sample preparation at ALS is by dry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|
|
pulverisation to 85% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
|
|
• CAD field QAQC procedures involve the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
|
|
use of certified reference standards,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168 Stirling Highway
|
|
|
ASX: CAD
|
|
|
|
PO Box 369
|
|
|
|
Nedlands WA 6009
|
|
Caeneus Minerals Limited
|
|
|
|
Nedlands WA 6909
|
|
|
|
info@caeneus.com.au
|
|
ABN 42 082 593 235
|
|
|
|
+61 (08) 6102 2656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|