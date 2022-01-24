Caeneus Minerals : Anomalous Gold Intersected at Roberts Hill

ANOMALOUS GOLD INTERSECTED AT ROBERTS HILL

Assay results received from the maiden Roberts Hill air core program on E47/3846 Geochemically anomalous Au, As and Ag intersected within sheared Mallina sediments Drill intercepts include:

RHAC147: 4 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 80-84 m (incl. 848 ppm As)

RHAC103: 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 28-32 m

RHAC101: 4 m @ 0.11 g/t Au from 40-44 m

RHAC045: 4 m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 28-32 m

RHAC176 : 4 m @ 0.10 g/t Au from 4-8 m

RHAC017: 1 m @ 0.10 g/t Au from 71-72 m

RHAC159: 16 m @ 1.53 g/t Ag from surface

RHAC057: 12 m @ 1.51 g/t Ag from surface

RHAC138: 8 m @ 2.40 g/t Ag from 4-12 m

Further follow up drilling planned to coincide with Mt Berghaus exploration activities

ASX Announcement

25 January 2022

Caeneus Minerals Ltd ("CAD", "Caeneus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first pass exploratory air core (AC) drill program on its Roberts Hill Gold Project in the highly prospective Mallina Basin, Pilbara.

The company completed the AC drill program in late October 2021 and has now received all analytical results from 4 metre composite samples submitted to ALS Laboratories in Perth. A comprehensive multi-element protocol (AuME- TL44) was selected for lithogeochemical and vectoring purposes.

Of the total 197 holes drilled, the Company previously reported that 84 of these holes terminated in sulphide Foraccumulation across the prospective areas targeted in this drilling campaign. Several holes returned anomalous results for gold as well as a number of shallow intercepts confirming silver mineralisation. The best mineralised intercept was encountered in RHAC147 which lies within an interpreted NW trending shear zone crosscutting a

sediment/granite contact (Figure 1).

As this is the maiden campaign across a prospective region never drilled before in the Pilbara, exploration holes have been spaced at 200 metres across the various 'target zones'. The Company will now focus on these areas of mineralisation to determine whether a follow up program incorporating E-W closely spaced fence line traverses may reveal the potential for continuity across the Roberts Hill tenure.