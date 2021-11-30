Caeneus Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAD

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
CAENEUS MINERALS LTD
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Options excercisable $0.03 expiring 24 May 2024
30,000,000
01/12/2021
to be confirmed
New class - code
unlisted options excercisable $0.02 expiring 10
10,000,000
01/12/2021
to be confirmed
August 2023
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CAENEUS MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
42082593235
1.3
ASX issuer code
CAD
Date of this announcement
1/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Director incentive options as approved at the Companys AGM on 12 Novemeber 2021.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options excercisable $0.03 expiring 24 May 2024
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
1/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
|
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
|
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02433612-6A1055142?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03000000
24/5/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
|
Other
Description
CAD Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Unquoted Director Incentive Options subject to shareholder approval
Issue details
|
Number of +securities
30,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
|
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
nil
Purpose of the issue
Other
|
Additional Details
Director incentive options
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
unlisted options excercisable $0.02 expiring 10 August
2023
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
1/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
|
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
