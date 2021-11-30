Log in
    CAD   AU000000CAD3

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

(CAD)
Caeneus Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAD

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options excercisable $0.03 expiring 24 May 2024

30,000,000

01/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

unlisted options excercisable $0.02 expiring 10

10,000,000

01/12/2021

to be confirmed

August 2023

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

42082593235

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Director incentive options as approved at the Companys AGM on 12 Novemeber 2021.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options excercisable $0.03 expiring 24 May 2024

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02433612-6A1055142?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000000

24/5/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

CAD Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Unquoted Director Incentive Options subject to shareholder approval

Issue details

Number of +securities

30,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

nil

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Director incentive options

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

unlisted options excercisable $0.02 expiring 10 August

2023

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Disclaimer

Caeneus Minerals Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAENEUS MINERALS LTD
05:41pCAENEUS MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAD
PU
03:41aCAENEUS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - CAD
PU
11/28Caeneus Minerals Ltd Provides Roberts Hill Results Update
CI
10/27Caeneus Minerals Ltd Provides an Update on the Assay Results from the Drilling Program ..
CI
10/04CAENEUS MINERALS : Concludes Air-Core Drilling Program at Roberts Hill Project; Shares Jum..
MT
10/04Caeneus Minerals Ltd Announces Successful Completion of Roberts Hill Air-Core Drilling ..
CI
09/23Caeneus Minerals Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/06Caeneus Minerals Ltd Provides Drilling Update on Its Maiden Drilling Program at E47/384..
CI
08/26Caeneus Minerals Ltd announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.014 million in funding
CI
08/25CAENEUS MINERALS : Encounters Disseminated Sulfides at Roberts Hill Project
MT
More news
