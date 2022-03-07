Log in
    CAD   AU000000CAD3

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

(CAD)
Caeneus Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - CAD

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 8/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

CADOA

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023

340,000,000

CAD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

340,000,000

Proposed +issue date

14/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CAENEUS MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

42082593235

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CAD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

340,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CADOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

340,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

attaching options

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.000001

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

14/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

280,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 280,000,000 attaching options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

No material fees or costs to be incrurred in relation to the issue.

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To fund exploration activities at Pardoo and Mallina Basin projects

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caeneus Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,59 M -1,90 M -1,90 M
Net cash 2021 1,64 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,7 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 776x
EV / Sales 2021 7 647x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Walter Mosig Chief Executive Officer
Davide Bosio Non-Executive Chairman
Peter James Christie Non-Executive Director
Johnathon Busing Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Teow Kim Chng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAENEUS MINERALS LTD-46.15%23
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.27.16%20 686
ANTOFAGASTA PLC14.46%19 959
VEDANTA LIMITED9.44%18 086
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.26.51%16 488
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED18.11%10 092