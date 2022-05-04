CAESARS FOUNDATION DONATES MORE THAN $3.3 MILLION TO NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE U.S.

Boys & Girls Club, Clean the World and Meals on Wheels Among National Donation Recipients

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment has shared details on a $3.3 million donation to dozens of national and local non-profit organizations through the company's corporate giving platform, the Caesars Foundation. This year's recipients include a first-ever partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America and a donation to Meals on Wheels for the 20th consecutive year. The Caesars Foundation also gave to long time partners Clean the World Foundation, International Center for Responsible Gaming, National Park Trust and others. The gifts focus on organizations that fall into Caesars Entertainment's core values including non-profits focusing on responsible gaming, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"At Caesars Entertainment, we're focused on giving back to the communities where our guests and Team Members live, work and play," said Heather Rapp, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility. "These funds will provide critical support for communities and programs in need across the U.S."

National organizations receiving funding include:

Boys & Girls Club of America

Clean the World Foundation

International Center for Responsible Gaming

Meals on Wheels America

National Park Trust

Public Education Foundation

Second Wind Dreams

Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by Caesars Entertainment and is the entity through which Caesars funds non-profit programs. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting the communities in which Caesars Entertainment operates with an ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, the community, and society at large. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment's corporate social responsibility, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

