Caesars Entertainment : Announces Agreement to Sell William Hill Non-US Assets to 888 Holdings Plc for £2.2bn (Form 8-K)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell

William Hill Non-US Assets to 888 Holdings Plc for £2.2bn

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev. (September 9, 2021) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ('Caesars') today announced an agreement to sell the non-US assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings Plc for approximately £2.2 billion. After the repayment of debt and other working capital adjustments, Caesars expects to receive net proceeds from the transaction of approximately £835mm or $1.2 billion. The transaction is subject to receipt of the approval of shareholders of 888 Holdings Plc and regulatory approvals. Caesars' expectation is that the transaction should close during the first quarter of 2022.

'I'd like to personally thank Ulrik and all of the team at William Hill for their professionalism and dedication while they have been part of Caesars and particularly during the sale process. I am delighted that, as we said we would when we announced the offer for William Hill PLC, we have found an owner for the William Hill business outside the US which shares the same objectives, approaches and longer-term ambitions of that business,' said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Deutsche Bank and Linklaters LLP represented Caesars on the transaction.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.