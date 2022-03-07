Caesars Entertainment : Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay Now Open at Paris Las Vegas

**For high-res photos, click here**

LAS VEGAS (March 7, 2022) - Celebrated Chef Bobby Flay has expanded his fast-casual brand, Bobby's Burgers, with an additional location now open at Paris Las Vegas. Drawn from Flay's love of bold flavors and top-quality ingredients, this quick-service establishment brings a unique twist to traditional burgers, fries and shakes.

"We are very pleased to join the roster of exciting restaurants and esteemed culinary talents at Paris Las Vegas," said Flay. "Thanks to our ongoing partnership with Caesars Entertainment, we are thrilled to open a third location of Bobby's Burgers in Las Vegas and share our delicious offerings at another distinctive and dynamic resort at the center of the Strip."

Bobby's Burgers at Paris Las Vegas features Flay's original recipes and classic flavors, including fries with signature sauces, spoon bending milkshakes, as well as burgers with a twist. Those looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors can indulge in the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and crispy potato chips; the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon; or the Nacho Burger drizzled in hot queso and pickled jalapeños. Other options include Bobby's Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato, or the Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Bobby's Burgers will also feature new breakfast menu items, including the Breakfast Bacon Sandwich with soft scrambled eggs, American cheese, Bobby's sauce and potato chips on a Brioche bun; the Brunch Burger featuring a fried egg topped with American cheese and bacon on a Brioche bun; Cinnamon Maple Oatmeal with Greek yogurt, dried cranberries and toasted pecans; and the Breakfast Burrito with soft scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese, avocado, Bobby's sauce and potato chips served inside a whole wheat tortilla.

Menu favorites include:

French fries, made-to-order and topped with cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings

An assortment of delicious dipping sauces, including the signature Bobby's sauce, honey mustard-horseradish and house-made ranch

Spoon bending milkshakes with flavors including vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry and pistachio topped with whipped cream

A selection of refreshments and domestic ice-cold beers make for perfect pairings

Bobby's Burgers at Paris Las Vegas is located across from Le Journal and near the soon-to-open Nobu Paris and The Bedford by Martha Stewart. Bobby's Burgers at Paris Las Vegas is open Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

About Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool á París; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick service options like Brioche by Guy Savoy and an all-new location of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. The resort will soon be home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, and an all-new Nobu restaurant and lounge. Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillarless function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

