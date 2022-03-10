Caesars Entertainment : Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Debuts Restaurant Expansion and Reintroduces Its Breakfast Menu

*For the full menu click here

LAS VEGAS (March 10, 2022) - Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has recently expanded its restaurant space and brought back its weekend breakfast menu. The restaurant now offers 282 seats, with more opportunities to accommodate large parties. Additional enhancements include a larger grill in the kitchen, a second side station and more TVs in the dining room.

Guests can now indulge in a variety of Chef Ramsay's signature twists on classic breakfast favorites Saturdays and Sundays 8-11 a.m. The menu ranges from sweet to savory and is served a la carte. Lovers of Ramsay's burgers can now enjoy the Brunch Burger, topped with eggs and bacon. Side options include a variety of tater tots, like the Cheesy Tots, topped with house spice, pork bacon, Parmesan cheese, fried chives and white cheddar ale sauce.

Guests can try the Oh' Bloody Hell, an amped-up bloody mary mixed with Absolut Peppar vodka and topped with crispy prosciutto, mozzarella and basil. Coffee lovers can try a selection of La Colombe coffee cocktails, like include the Raider's Rise, made with triple shot coffee, Bacardi Superior rum, Frangelico and Baileys Irish cream liqueur. For juice and smoothie fans, non-alcoholic beverage options are available as well, such as the Kale-Aid, made with fresh green juice, fresh pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice and agave.

Gordon Ramsay Burger is located off the casino floor, near Café Hollywood and the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please visit caesars.com/planet-hollywood/restaurants/ramsay.

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S., where the company currently has 13 restaurants across Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts including outdoor and take-out, as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell's Kitchen.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 40 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like John Legend, Doobie Brothers, Scorpions and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. Additionally, Angel along with visionary creator Franco Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more, beginning preview performances in March. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.