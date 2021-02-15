Caesars Entertainment : Harrah's & Harveys Lake Tahoe – Official Host Hotels Of NHL Outdoors At Lake Tahoe™

Stateline, Nev. (Feb. 15, 2021) - Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe today announced they will be the official host hotels of NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™. While the games on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 are closed to fans, the host properties will welcome guests with special offers and unique ways to join the celebration.

The open-air rink for the games will be located nearby Harrah's Lake Tahoe and sister property Harvey's Lake Tahoe, on the 18th fairway of the lakefront Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course. To curate the ultimate fan experience, both Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts will offer a variety of amenities and viewing experiences in the hotels throughout the weekend. For more information, visit caesars.com/lake-tahoe.

Game Day Food and Beverage Specials

Make reservations at these Harveys or Harrah's Lake Tahoe outlets to score special food and beverage deals before the ice melts!

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Casual and comfortable, American River Café will offer the Cross-Check combo of chicken strips and a bottle of Coors Light for $20.

At Friday's Station Steak & Seafood guests can sip their sin-bin sorrows away with The Penalty Box Martini: Bulleit rye whiskey, Martell XO cognac, blood orange bitters and puree, and lemon-agave syrup for $25.

Harveys Lake Tahoe

Located on the 19 th floor, Sage Room will elevate the experience for guests with several specialty cocktails, including: Celly Shot: Equal parts Jack Daniels, Jim Bean and Johnny Walker for $10 Kronwalled: Elijah Craig bourbon, Aperol, sweet vermouth and lime juice for $15 Sin Bin: Baker's Bourbon, house-made grenadine, lemon juice and Peychaud's Bitters for $15 Yard Sale: Bulleit Bourbon, house-made peach syrup and mint for $13

floor, Sage Room will elevate the experience for guests with several specialty cocktails, including: TaCo Cantina & Restaurant will shake up its roster with some new additions, including: Cherry Picker: SKYY cherry vodka, lime juice and Sierra Mist for $7 Coast to Coast: Flight of beer from each hockey team's home state - Sierra Nevada, Fat Tire, Sam Adams and Pabst Blue Ribbon - for $28 Penalty Shot: Flight with Jägermeister, Goldschläger and Fireball for $24 Zamboni: Jameson with a pickleback for $8 Hat Trick: Choice of chicken or beef nachos, eight buffalo chicken wings and a bucket of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale for $61



Best Ways to Watch

Located at Harveys Lake Tahoe, the William Hill Race & Sports Book brings all the action to guests with wall-to-wall TVs. Fans can enjoy NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ from the comfort of the sports book without missing a play.

The Harveys and Harrah's Lake Tahoe casino floors feature multiple TV screens throughout each gaming area. Players on the floor can watch their favorite players on the ice while enjoying slots and table games.

Get in on the Action

Casino floor promotions - On both game days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests are invited to participate in swipe activation on free and earned entries by visiting a promotional kiosk. Caesars Rewards members can earn additional entries by playing on their favorite slot machine. From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., two winners will be awarded $250 free play every 30 minutes. At 6 p.m., two additional winners will be awarded $1,000 in cash. If winners are wearing an NHL jersey, their prize will be doubled. Guests must be seated at a slot machine and actively playing to win.

The Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports app allows fans to wager on the go from anywhere in Nevada, giving them a full sports book in the palms of their hands. Before the puck drops, guests can fund their account and sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports account at the full-service Race & Sports Book inside Harveys Lake Tahoe. Upon arrival, see ticket writers for more information.

Owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ('Caesars' or the 'Company'), Harrah's and Harveys are located on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, North America's largest alpine lake, featuring year-round natural beauty and the largest concentration of ski resorts in the country. An iconic resort on the South Shore, Harveys Lake Tahoe offers newly remodeled Tahoe Tower guest rooms and the iconic Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe, as part of a $41 million total property investment over the past several years. The Tahoe Tower also features recently redesigned balcony suites with incredible views of the lake. Caesars' Lake Tahoe resorts offer convenient access to multiple skiing and snowboarding destinations, as well as hiking trails and golf courses.

Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe have implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team Members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties. For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

