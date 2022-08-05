Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZR   US12769G1004

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CZR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
47.81 USD   -0.78%
02:26pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Horseshoe Bossier City to Open New Wine & Cheese Bar Casa di Amici Friday, Aug. 5
PU
08/04CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/03Cowen Lowers Caesars Entertainment's Price Target to $87 From $105, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Caesars Entertainment : Horseshoe Bossier City to Open New Wine & Cheese Bar Casa di Amici Friday, Aug. 5

08/05/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Aug. 5, 2022) - Horseshoe Bossier City welcomes a new dining experience with the addition of Casa di Amici, a specialty wine and cheese bar featuring an expertly curated selection of wines and cheeses from around the world. Italian for "House of Friends," Casa di Amici joins a growing list of offerings at the property. Casa di Amici will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5.

"We are proud to introduce this new concept that we know so many people will enjoy," said Robert Urland, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe Bossier City. "As we continue to reinvest in our property, we remain committed to offering first class amenities for our guests and Casa di Amici fits the bill."

Guests will be able to earn and redeem Caesars Rewards® credits while dining at Casa di Amici which is located next to Jack Binion's Steakhouse on the casino floor. The restaurant will be open Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. For more information about Horseshoe Bossier City and other offerings please visit, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

Disclaimer

Caesars Entertainment Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 709 M - -
Net income 2022 -649 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 522 M 9 522 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 95,5%
