Caesars Entertainment : Horseshoe Bossier City to Open New Wine & Cheese Bar Casa di Amici Friday, Aug. 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Aug. 5, 2022) - Horseshoe Bossier City welcomes a new dining experience with the addition of Casa di Amici, a specialty wine and cheese bar featuring an expertly curated selection of wines and cheeses from around the world. Italian for "House of Friends," Casa di Amici joins a growing list of offerings at the property. Casa di Amici will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5.

"We are proud to introduce this new concept that we know so many people will enjoy," said Robert Urland, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe Bossier City. "As we continue to reinvest in our property, we remain committed to offering first class amenities for our guests and Casa di Amici fits the bill."

Guests will be able to earn and redeem Caesars Rewards® credits while dining at Casa di Amici which is located next to Jack Binion's Steakhouse on the casino floor. The restaurant will be open Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. For more information about Horseshoe Bossier City and other offerings please visit, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city.