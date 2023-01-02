Advanced search
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 21, 2023
PR
01/01Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile and In-person Sports Betting in Ohio
PR
01/01Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile and In-Person Sports Betting in Ohio
CI
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 21, 2023

01/02/2023 | 08:01am EST
LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will also host a conference call on February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company. 

Participants may register for the call here approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website or by accessing https://investor.caesars.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. To review our latest CSR report, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate-social-responsibility/csr-reports. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-inc-to-report-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-february-21-2023-301711161.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
