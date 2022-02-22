Caesars Entertainment : Introduces Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino and the Completion of the $33.7 Million Expansion and Property Renovation

Following official ribbon cutting ceremony, nearly 25,000 square feet of new gaming space was unveiled, including the World Series of Poker Room

SHELBYVILLE, IN (Feb. 22, 2022) - Caesars Entertainment is raising the stakes on entertainment and gaming in Central Indiana with the official unveiling of the newly-branded Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino. The occasion was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony today with Greg Small, Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director, Shelbyville Mayor, Tom DeBaun and Caesars executives. Horseshoe Indianapolis, formerly known as Indiana Grand, began a significant enhancement and expansion to the property in April 2021, bringing nearly 25,000 square feet of new gaming space, including a live World Series of Poker Room with 20 tables.

"The Horseshoe brand was founded on the commitment to making it right for the gambler, focused on service and dedicated to our guests," said Dan Nita, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "We look forward to celebrating this next chapter in Central Indiana with Horseshoe."

"Being able to link our property and services to the Horseshoe brand will enhance the gaming, racing, dining and entertainment experience for our guests," said Steve Jarmuz, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Horseshoe Indianapolis. "The addition of the World Series of Poker Room coupled with our Caesars Race and Sportsbook gives our guests a unique menu of gaming opportunities, all located on one floor."

New and expanded offerings at Horseshoe Indianapolis include:

A 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room featuring 20 tables

featuring 20 tables A 20-seat video poker bar with 65" LCD overhead screens

New table games, slots and gaming chairs

New design elements throughout the gaming floor

New surface parking

Brew Brothers, a new eatery adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook (construction to begin Feb. 2022)

More than 100 new jobs added to the work force

Millions in local and state gaming tax revenue

Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting. For more information on Horseshoe Indianapolis' offerings, please visit www.caesars.com/horseshoeindianapolis.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Horseshoe Indianapolis

Horseshoe Indianapolis, owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), holds multiple awards for customer service, entertainment, gaming, racing, dining, and diversity. Located just minutes from Indianapolis in Shelbyville, Ind., this one-of-a-kind property has wall to wall excitement on the 105,940 square foot gaming floor, featuring more than 1,600 slots and 72 table games along with a state-of-the-art World Series of Poker Room containing 20 tables. In addition, Horseshoe Indianapolis offers the only live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing in the state showcased on a one-mile dirt racecourse and a seven-eighths mile turf course. Simulcast and sports wagering is offered year-round at Caesars Race & Sportsbook, also located on the casino floor, with additional gaming provided at Caesars Race & Sportsbook in Clarksville, Ind. Players can reap benefits from Caesars Rewards, the industry's most lucrative bonus program now offered at more than 50 destinations. Please visit www.caesars.com/horseshoeindianapolis for more information and find Horseshoe Indianapolis on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Must be 18 or older to wager on horse racing at racetracks and 21 or older to gamble at sports books and casinos. Please play responsibly. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). ©2022 Caesars License Company, LLC.

