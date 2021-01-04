Caesars Entertainment : Ladbrokes owner Entain receives $11 bln takeover offer from MGM

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc said on
Monday an $11 billion bid proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM
Resorts significantly undervalued its business in the latest
transatlantic move in a fast consolidating sector.
The proposed offer of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a
total deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ,
according to a Reuters calculation. It represents a premium of
22% to Entain's last close.
The United States is seen as the next big growth market for
sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships
tapping into European expertise such as Britain's William Hill
being bought by Caesars Entertainment in a 2.9 billion
pound deal announced in September.
Entain said it received multiple proposals from MGM, with
the most recent one being MGM's offer of 0.6 of its shares for
each Entain share.
The British company, previously known as GVC, said its
shareholders would own about 41.5% of the enlarged MGM.
MGM has indicated that a limited partial cash alternative
would also be made available to Entain shareholders, the company
said.
($1 = 0.7301 pounds)
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)