CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CZR)
Summary 
Summary

Caesars Entertainment : Ladbrokes owner Entain receives $11 bln takeover offer from MGM

01/04/2021 | 02:43am EST
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc said on Monday an $11 billion bid proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business in the latest transatlantic move in a fast consolidating sector.

The proposed offer of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a total deal value of 8.09 billion pounds , according to a Reuters calculation. It represents a premium of 22% to Entain's last close.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European expertise such as Britain's William Hill being bought by Caesars Entertainment in a 2.9 billion pound deal announced in September.

Entain said it received multiple proposals from MGM, with the most recent one being MGM's offer of 0.6 of its shares for each Entain share.

The British company, previously known as GVC, said its shareholders would own about 41.5% of the enlarged MGM.

MGM has indicated that a limited partial cash alternative would also be made available to Entain shareholders, the company said. ($1 = 0.7301 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 701 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 212 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 469 M 15 469 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 80,33 $
Last Close Price 74,27 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bonnie S. Biumi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.0.00%15 469
SANDS CHINA LTD.-18.25%35 531
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.97%33 753
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.00%33 284
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB0.00%21 551
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.00%15 243
