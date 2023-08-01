Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., commented, "The second quarter of 2023 reflected continued strength in our business. Demand remains strong in both Las Vegas and our regional markets. Caesars Digital posted its first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA since our rebranding to Caesars Sportsbook in the third quarter of 2021. Our capital investments are generating stronger than expected returns based on recent new property openings."

Adjusted EBITDA (described below), a non-GAAP financial measure, has been presented as a supplemental disclosure because it is a widely used measure of performance and basis for valuation of companies in our industry and we believe that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding our ongoing operating results. Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest income and interest expense, net of interest capitalized, (benefit) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (gain) loss on investments and marketable securities, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates, (gain) loss on the sale or disposal of property and equipment, changes in the fair value of certain derivatives, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions and divestitures such as (gain) loss on sale, sign-on and retention bonuses, severance expense, business integration and optimization costs, contract exit or termination costs, and certain

"On July 17th we permanently repaid the $250.0 million Baltimore Term Loan, priced at SOFR plus 4.0%, due July 2024, following our acquisition of the remaining 24% equity ownership in the property. Total net leverage under our bank credit facility was 4.2x as of June 30, 2023, and we expect to continue reducing debt and leverage in the second half of 2023," said Bret Yunker, Chief Financial Officer.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measurement and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a widely used measure of operating performance in the gaming industry. See "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" below for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjustment for pre-disposition results of operations reflecting the subtraction of results of operations for Belle of Baton Rouge and discontinued operations of William Hill International prior to divestiture, for the relevant periods. Such figures are based on unaudited internal financial statements and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors for the periods presented. The additional financial information is included to enable the comparison of current results with results of prior periods.

litigation awards or regulatory settlements. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the expense associated with certain of our leases as these transactions were accounted for as financing obligations and the associated expense is included in interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). It is unaudited and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Uses of cash flows that are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA include capital expenditures, interest payments, income taxes, debt principal repayments, payments under our leases with affiliates of GLPI and VICI Properties, Inc. and certain regulatory gaming assessments, which can be significant. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. Other companies that provide EBITDA information may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as the definitions used in any of our debt agreements.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on August 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time, 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may register for the call approximately 15 minutes before the call start time by visiting the following website at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5cefed0b772644c19112d829e2da1672.

Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.

