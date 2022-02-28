Caesars Entertainment : Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 U.S. Headline Tour

SHARE "TALKING TO OURSELVES (IDLES INNER MONOLOGUE REMIX)" Nowhere Generation Out Now (Loma Vista Recordings)

LAS VEGAS (Feb. 28, 2022) - Rise Against today announced a summer 2022 U.S. headline tour, which will make a Las Vegas stop at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Friday, July 15, 2022, with support from Senses Fail.

An artist presale is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale running from Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Rise Against today also shared "Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix)," a pulsing, synth-driven, transformative re-working by British band IDLES, which maintains the urgency of the standout original off the band's 2021 acclaimed LP, Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista Recordings). "I've never thought of our songs as 'brave' or 'bold,'" says bandleader Tim McIlrath. "I think of them as just common sense. When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That's what this song is about."

Nowhere Generation saw its title track, #1 Rock-charting hit earn various spots on Billboard's Year-End Charts for radio airplay, including #4 at Mainstream Rock Songs and #5 at Rock Airplay Songs, as well as iHeartRadio's #10 most played Alternative song in 2021. The band was also Billboard's #9 most-played artist on rock radio in 2021, alongside Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, and more.

On Nowhere Generation, the multi-Gold and Platinum band draws a line in the sand with its blazing and aggressive punk rock and lyrics that shine a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against our younger generations' pursuit of The American Dream. The album debuted at the top of multiple Billboard charts with its first week sales (#1 on Rock, #3 on Top Current Albums, #3 on Vinyl, and the Top 40 of the Top 200), and earned great press from outlets including Revolver, Consequence, LoudWire,Brooklyn Vegan, Grammy.com, American Songwriter, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, and Kerrang!, among others. The album's June 4th, 2021, release date was also declared "Rise Against Day In Chicago," the band's original hometown. Last November, Rise Against shared the Nowhere Sessions EP, a six-track live expansion of the album that captures and celebrates the anthemic intensity of the band's renowned performances. Singles from the EP included "Talking to Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)" and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son."

Rise Against hi-res images, artwork, full bio HERE.

Rise Against, photo Credit: Jason Siegel

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Keith Urban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Doobie Brothers, John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like John Legend, Doobie Brothers, Scorpions and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. Additionally, Angel along with visionary creator Franco Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more, beginning preview performances in March. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Live Nation Las Vegas:

Kelly Frey

Kelly@KFPublicity.com

For Caesars Entertainment:

Robert Jarrett

RJarrett@caesars.com