Caesars Entertainment : Sportsbook Announces Partnership with NOLA.com The Advocate and Times-Picayune as an Exclusive Sports Betting and Odds Provider

NEW ORLEANS (Sept. 19, 2021) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ('Caesars') and NOLA.COM today announced a partnership that makes Caesars Sportsbook an exclusive sports betting and odds provider of the publication. The deal comes before the launch of legalized sports betting in Louisiana, where Caesars Sportsbook will have a major presence including retail sportsbook locations and mobile betting (in parishes where permitted) coming soon.

'The partnership with NOLA.COM allows us to deepen our connection to the people of Louisiana, a community with which Caesars shares a rich history through casinos, hospitality, entertainment, and the recently renamed Caesars Superdome,' said Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, a division of Caesars Entertainment. 'Through collaborative content, we will bring sports fans closer to the games they love by delivering fun, engaging, and timely updates to keep readers apprised on what's happening in the sports world.'

The deal will bring Louisiana sports fans the most relevant data, odds, trends, analysis, and exclusive offers by leveraging Caesars Sportsbook's empire of sports betting expertise. The partnership will integrate live lines and odds into content coming directly from Caesars Sportsbook, a weekly prop bet unique to Bet.NOLA.com readers; special promotions and odds boosts; interviews with expert guests from Caesars Sportsbook who know the industry inside and out; and live events from Harrah's New Orleans.

'We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Caesars as our exclusive sports betting and odds provider,' said Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of NOLA.com 'Caesars is the leader in this space, and with their presence in Louisiana already, they were the natural choice to be our premier partner. Our goal is to provide our readers with the widest variety of the most accurate odds. Caesars is the only one who can provide that. With Caesars vast sports betting options and our unmatched audience reach, we are the one-stop shop for sports betting in Louisiana.'

'Caesars has long operated in the region and we know that for so many of us, our days start by visiting Nola.com or grabbing a copy of the paper,' said Dan Real, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. 'As we look to blaze the trail into legal sports betting in Louisiana, our collaboration with The Advocate, Times-Picayune and Nola.com staff is another example of our commitment to serving the community.'

The Caesars Sportsbook and Casino brand is linked to the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, allowing members to earn credits with every wager. Caesars Sportsbook leads in market access for legalized sports betting and has the most retail locations in the U.S. The mobile app offers expansive wagering options, including live in-game betting, as well as a safe and easy payment process. Caesars is the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL. The Company also has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports. For refreshing, real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

About The Advocate and Times-Picayune and NOLA.com

NOLA.com is Louisiana's largest news and information website. With more than 10 million unique visitors each month, NOLA.com reaches readers from all 50 states and nearly every country around the world. NOLA.com is part of Louisiana's largest locally owned media company with iconic brands like the Pulitzer Prize winning Times-Picayune and Advocate plus The Acadiana Advocate, Gambit and Adore.

