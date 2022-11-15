Caesars Entertainment : Sportsbook Launches Mobile App in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Nov. 15, 2022) - Legalized mobile sports wagering is fast approaching for Maryland sports fans and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") announced that the Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS and Android in the state and live on desktop. Sports fans in Maryland can take advantage of a special early offer when they register and deposit funds ahead of mobile sports betting's debut.

"The Caesars Sportsbook app is ready to deliver an unmatched sports wagering experience in Maryland, true to Caesars' legacy in the state," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "Today's launch for pre-registration is a great way for Maryland sports fans to prepare for mobile sports betting's full launch. We'd like to thank our exceptional local partnership team and state regulators for making this possible."

Caesars Sportsbook has offered in-person sports betting at top gaming destination Horseshoe Casino Baltimore since the launch of retail sports betting in December of 2021. The recently renovated sportsbook is now accepting cash deposits to fund sports wagering mobile accounts and providing help with signing up for the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Starting today, eligible sports fans anywhere in Maryland can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users.

Fund your account early and receive $100 in bet credits: Register using promo code CZR1H and deposit at least $20 Receive a $25 bet credit for the day that mobile wagering goes live Receive three additional $25 bet credits weekly, up to $100



The Caesars Sportsbook app makes getting a bet down easier than ever with multiple ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, and intuitive features. Caesars Sportsbook also integrates the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, giving sports bettors an unmatched experience. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable Caesars Rewards experiences, bonus cash in their wagering account, discounted getaways at Caesars destinations across the U.S., and more.

Caesars Sportsbook is a Premier Sports Betting Partner of the Baltimore Ravens and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is the only Official Casino Partner of the team. The multifaceted partnership provides Caesars Sportsbook bettors and Caesars Reward members with special access to tickets, merchandise, meet and greets with Ravens' legends, and much more.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will be at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to engage and educate eligible sports fans on how to download the app and sports wager responsibly ahead of mobile sports betting's launch. Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and responsible gaming education remains a key emphasis as Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets. The Caesars Sportsbook app has tools to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Horseshoe Baltimore

The south anchor of Baltimore's Southern Gateway Entertainment District, Horseshoe Baltimore, developed by CBAC Borrower, LLC, is located on Russell Street extending the city's tourism footprint. The city-integrated casino is designed to maximize connectivity with existing hospitality operators, neighboring sports venues M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the city's famed Inner Harbor. The casino is home to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Enjoy Gordon Ramsay's first steakhouse on the East Coast, award-winning Gordon Ramsay Steak. The casino is also home to Brew Brothers, voted the Best Brewpub in America by Nightclub & Bar magazine, and the Baltimore Marketplace, where guests can take advantage of several exceptional quick-serve dining outlets, including Tony Luke's and Piezzetta. Horseshoe Baltimore's three-level feature bar, 14Forty, official bar of the Baltimore Ravens, raises the nightlife standard within the city, serving drinks around the clock in the center of the casino where guests are always surrounded by 360 degrees of excitement. At Horseshoe Baltimore, guests will find more than 1,600 of the newest, hottest slots, including more than 150 video poker machines with more than 150 table games and a 25-table World Series of Poker-branded poker room amid 122,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino, which opened Aug. 26, 2014, employs more than 1,200 team members. Horseshoe Baltimore is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit HorseshoeBaltimore.com. Find Horseshoe Baltimore on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

