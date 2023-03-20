Caesars Entertainment : Stanton Social Prime Takes Center Stage at Caesars Palace with a Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration

**For high-res images from the opening, click here**

LAS VEGAS (March 20, 2023) - Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace rolled out the carpet during its glamorous grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 18. A modern take on the Las Vegas showgirl era, Stanton Social Prime treated partygoers to delicious food, creative cocktails and exclusive access to the new chic dining destination.

The evening kicked off with an epic pink carpet and the arrivals of Chef Chris Santos and Bella Hadid. Hadid hosted the event alongside her non-alcoholic beverage company, Kin Euphorics. Other notable attendees included GRAMMY-Nominated artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki, cast members from "The Bachelor" franchise - Noah Erb, Justin Glaze, Abigail Heringer,Mike Planeta and Andrew Spencer - and actor and fitness model Joseph Baena.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Caesars and bring another culinary destination to the Las Vegas market," said Tao Group Hospitality's Chief Marketing Officer Pavan Pardasani. "We can't wait to welcome both locals and visitors to our table and share in the experience of Stanton Social Prime."

During the event, Bella Hadid and her guests enjoyed a private tasting featuring Chef Santos' signature dishes paired with Kin Euphorics beverages, including the Toro Belly Poke Tacos made with cilantro, radish and wasabi kewpie and Spring Fever created with Kin Spritz, Roku Gin, lime, and grapefruit. Hadid was also seen sipping on the signature zero-proof beverage, Strawberry Rhode, made with Kin Euphorics High Rhode, elderflower, strawberry and club soda.

Designed by renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, Stanton Social Prime draws inspiration from the original restaurant on New York's Lower East Side and the Las Vegas Strip, with a modern nod to Art Deco style and dramatic showmanship. Guests enter the 200-seat space through the velvet curtain to the main dining room featuring bold colors of ruby red, sapphire blue and gold with rich textures and patterns found in extravagant costume design. The 10-seat bar spotlights top-shelf spirits and a globe-spanning wine list. Additionally, the two private dining rooms transport guests to their own backstage salon with decorative paneling evocative of a dressing room screen.

Stanton Social Prime's steaks are a highlight of the menu, seasoned with house dry rub, rested in a bath of Beurre de Baratte, finished with pink Himalayan salt and served with roasted black garlic. The restaurant offers a large selection of prime dry-aged steaks for the table, including the showstopping 64-ounce Super Tomahawk, a bone-in ribeye hung from a trellis with lights and served with flambéed au jus poured tableside. The over-the-top entrée is accompanied by a short rib and two pieces of bone marrow crusted with breadcrumbs and au jus.

True to the showmanship of Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime also offers theatrical presentations of the Black Truffle Wagyu Ribeye Cheesesteak Sliders, made with fonduta and eight-hour rioja-caramelized onion, and a Lobster Mac & Cheese featuring 1.5-pound lobster and taleggio blend cheese flambéed in cognac.

"Stanton Social Prime captures the essence of the 'Entertainment Capital of the World' with its showgirl-inspired design elements and innovative food and beverage presentations," said Terrence O'Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. "We aim to create extraordinary experiences for our guests. Tao Group Hospitality are incredible partners and share the same great vision."

Those looking for a charming craft cocktail can try the Doors Have Eyes, made with Roku Japanese gin, lemon, yuzu soda, iced tea ice cubes, Thai basil and lemonade ice cubes, or the Lady Elletaria, made with Absolut Elyx vodka, lemon, Chartreuse liqueur, cardamom and raspberry "boba." For a smoky cocktail, Where There's Oak features Elijah Craig bourbon, BLiS maple syrup and cherry bark bitters and is smoked with applewood.

To end on a sweet note, guests can indulge in whimsical options like the Strawberry Blond 'Milkshake,' a dessert made with strawberry mousse, vanilla sponge cake, Chantilly cream, and an edible white chocolate cup and straw. Additionally, the Movie Theater Sundae features a popcorn box filled with dulce de leche ice cream, caramelized banana and toasted movie popcorn.

Adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Stanton Social Prime is open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/stanton-social-prime for more information.

