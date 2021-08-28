Caesars Entertainment : The Caesars Sportsbook App is Now Live in Arizona!

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to legal sports betting is fast approaching for Arizona residents and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") announced its brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available to Arizona customers for download and deposit. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball and in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars is excited to offer Arizona sports fans the chance to officially download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds while taking advantage of all of the incredible offers in preparation for sports betting's launch in the state on September 9. Starting today, early Grand Canyon State bettors can stack four offers for a first bet experience worthy of an emperor:

Now through Sept. 30 every Arizona bettor gets a $5,000 risk-free bet

First bets up to $5,000 are risk-free for all app users until Sept. 30

are risk-free for all app users until Plus, register and deposit early to get a $100 free bet

Register and make a deposit before Sept. 9 to get a $100 free bet

to get a free bet And, bet early to get $1 free bets when the home teams score

Place a bet before Sept. 13 to get a $1 free bet in return for every point or run scored by Arizona teams in the following games:

to get a free bet in return for every point or run scored by teams in the following games:

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners on Friday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 12

–



Arizona State University vs. University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 11

vs. on



University of Arizona vs. San Diego State University on Saturday, Sept. 1

vs. on



Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 12

Add on an NFL jersey with a $100 NFL bet

Place a $100 bet on any NFL game between Sept. 9 – Sept. 30 to receive an NFL jersey of choice

"Caesars is no stranger to Arizona, having operated here for more than 25 years. We couldn't be happier to partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the state makes this shift into legal sports betting," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Arizona is the first state where our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app will be live right as sports betting becomes legalized. We believe our app is the best in the industry, and we are thrilled to launch with a series of exciting offers that Arizonans can trust."

In addition to mobile wagering, sports bettors in Arizona can place in-person bets on Sept. 9 at Chase Field where a temporary retail sportsbook will be operational at box office ticket windows 21-25, marking the first and only sportsbook at an MLB stadium. As previously announced, Caesars' partnership with the D-backs includes plans to build a two-story sportsbook and sports bar in the space formerly occupied by Game 7 Grill on the plaza. Leading up to the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field in early 2022, five walk-up betting kiosks will also be installed on the north side of the plaza to offer another way to wager.

"Today marks a significant advancement in the process of legalized sports betting in Arizona and we couldn't be prouder to enter this new venture with Caesars," said Derrick Hall, D-backs President & CEO. "Caesars, like the D-backs, has been a Valley resident for over 25 years, and we look forward to a successful partnership and celebrating the first sportsbook to open at a Major League stadium."

Caesars Sportsbook's easy-to-navigate app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars' industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with credits and tier status that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships. With customized offerings, a wide range of betting lines and flexible limits, Caesars Sportsbook treats every customer like royalty.

Every bet earns – win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences

– win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences Hundreds of ways to wager – Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports

– Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports Easy to play – Caesars Sportsbook makes it easy to get a bet down and ensures less interruption in the user experience

– Caesars Sportsbook makes it easy to get a bet down and ensures less interruption in the user experience A trusted name in casino entertainment – Caesars Sportsbook has safe and secure payment options and best-in-class partnerships

Caesars is an official corporate partner of The Arizona Diamondbacks, the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams.

For refreshing, real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moment was their 2001 World Series title, the only championship among the 4 major Valley teams. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated nearly $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community, more than the state's other professional sports teams combined. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League stadium in the United States to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com or on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-caesars-sportsbook-app-is-now-live-in-arizona-301364730.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.