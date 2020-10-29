Caesars Entertainment : The Final Strip Resort to Reopen, The Cromwell Returns as First Adults-Only Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars" or "the Company") has resumed hospitality and gaming operations at The Cromwell today, Oct. 29, as the final property to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip. The boutique hotel and gaming floor is now open seven days a week for guests 21 and over. Guests of all ages are welcome at GIADA, the award-winning restaurant of notable chef Giada De Laurentiis.

This follows the successful reopening of all Caesars Entertainment operations on the Las Vegas Strip, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As previously announced, the Company has also reopened The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

"In addition to The Cromwell being the only standalone boutique hotel, it is now the first adults-only hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip," said Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen. "We are thrilled to welcome our dedicated Associates back, and our guests can once again enjoy The Cromwell's personalized service and unique amenities like the new Drai's Lounge and GIADA, with enhanced health and safety protocols."

While closed to guests, The Cromwell was home to the U.S. version of the international reality sensation, "LOVE ISLAND," which filmed its second season at Drai's Nightclub sequestered in a "bubble" for five weeks over the summer. After finding love and receiving the top prize on the show, it was only fitting that season two winners, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, returned to Las Vegas to help reopen the boutique hotel and casino. The fan-favorite couple joined Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner, and Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen, in a countdown to officially reopen the doors, which culminated in a spectacle of confetti cannons and cheers. Once inside, the "LOVE ISLAND" stars ceremoniously rolled the first dice at The Cromwell's craps table.

The following amenities are now open at The Cromwell:

Restaurants

GIADA – open to guests of all ages, beginning Oct. 30

Dinner service: Friday through Sunday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

– eatwell – open for fast-casual service, as well as mobile ordering

Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

–

Friday through Sunday, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bars and Lounges

Bound Cocktail Lounge

Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

–

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Interlude Casino Lounge

Daily, 24 hours

Drai's Lounge – located at Drai's After Hours, beginning Oct. 30 (by reservation only)

(by reservation only) Friday through Sunday, 10 p.m. – close

Gaming

William Hill Sports Book

Gaming offerings like:

Single "0" Roulette



EZ Baccarat



3-2 Shoe and Double-Deck Blackjack



100X Odds on Craps

The Abbey, the high-limit slot area

Fitness Center

Fitness Center

Retail

Curios

Located on the bustling corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road – directly across from Caesars Palace – The Cromwell keeps it intimate with 188 rooms including 19 suites and has received the Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Award for several consecutive years. The standalone boutique hotel also features a 40,000-square-foot casino with gaming offerings from single "0" roulette to EZ Baccarat to 100X odds on Craps to 3-2 shoe and double-deck blackjack, making playing at The Cromwell one of the best odds to win big in Vegas. Additional amenities include Bound – the elevated lobby bar, Interlude Casino Lounge, award-winning GIADA – the first-ever restaurant by celebrity chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis and the fast-casual eatwell.

Drai's After Hours is now Drai's Lounge, a sleek, sexy lounge with multiple rooms where DJs play chart-topping songs of today, including top 40, EDM and hip hop. In addition to bottle service, Drai's Lounge serves craft cocktails, including the club's famed Drai's Lemonade, plus a signature grilled cheese sandwich and a dessert tray. Reservations can be made on the website at www.draisgroup.com or by emailing info@draislv.com.

Additionally, The Cromwell offers the newly branded William Hill Sports Book, with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.

Guests can save up to 30 percent on their next stay at The Cromwell with Caesars' Halloween Sale from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, as well as the Fall Savings Sale from Nov. 2-23, for select travel dates through September 2021. These hotel offers are based on availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer codes: SEMI20 and FALL20.

As the Company previously announced, self-parking will remain free for Nevada residents with valid identification, registered hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. Beginning on Friday, Oct. 30, all other guests will be charged to self-park at Caesars' Las Vegas resorts, including The Cromwell. The Cromwell valet will remain closed at this time. Caesars Entertainment will donate all parking fee profits collected to several charitable organizations who support Caesars team members and local communities in need, through the end of the first quarter in 2021.

The resumption of business at The Cromwell follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Las Vegas properties mentioned above. Caesars will open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

The Cromwell has implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

