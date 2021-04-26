Caesars Entertainment : Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay Now Open at Caesars Palace

**For high-res photos, click here**

LAS VEGAS (April 26, 2021) - Today, Chef Bobby Flay opened Bobby's Burgers, his twist on a fast-casual, American eatery, inside the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace. Inspired by his extensive travels around the country and love of the grill, the restaurant brings a unique Flay flair to traditional burgers, fries and shakes.

'I am thrilled to launch Bobby's Burgers at Caesars Palace, our longtime, loyal partner,' said Flay. 'Bobby's Burgers is my new, fresh and fun approach to the world of burgers, fries and shakes - the quintessential American fast-casual meal.'

Flay's years of experience with hit television shows and his many restaurants have helped him discover his love for American food culture. When Flay is done working in the kitchen of his fine dining restaurants, he craves just one thing: a burger. Now, that love for American cuisine can be found on the menu at Bobby's Burgers. Not only will guests see an array of flavors represented, but Bobby's Burgers also focuses on high-quality, made-to-order recipes at a modest price.

The menu at the all-new Caesars Palace location features Flay's original recipes including signature burgers, fries with delicious sauces and creamy milkshakes. On the carefully curated menu, guests will find classic flavors as well as burgers with a twist. Traditional ingredients such as bacon and cheese varieties are used on the Palace Classic Burger and the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger. Those looking for burgers with unique flavors can indulge in the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and chips; the Nacho Burger, made with queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapenos; or the BBQ Smokehouse Burger with bacon, crispy onion, chipotle barbecue sauce and American cheese. Guests can also opt to try burgers without beef, including Bobby's Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato, or a Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Other highlights include:

Side options such as French fries, fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings

A variety of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard-horseradish for the traditionalists or Bobby's special sauce for the adventurous

Milkshake flavors including vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry and pistachio

A selection of refreshments and ice-cold beers make for perfect pairings

With a location that draws from the energy of the casino floor, the nearby Forum Shops, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and the Race & Sports Book, Bobby's Burger brings a new buzz to the already bustling Forum Food Hall. The 14,900-square-foot Forum Food Hall is also home to DiFara Pizza, The Halal Guys, TaCo., Smoke & Sizzle Barbecue and Starbucks.

Bobby's Burgers has implemented Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ('Caesars') new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team Members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

