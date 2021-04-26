Caesars Entertainment : Donates $3.1 Million to Non-Profit Organizations Throughout Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (April 26, 2021) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ('Caesars Entertainment,' 'Caesars' or the 'Company') shared details today on a $3.1 million donation to support vulnerable populations in the Las Vegas Valley, including underserved youth, people experiencing housing or food insecurity, persons with disabilities and more.

'The past year has presented incredible challenges to all of us. We are keenly aware that, as we move forward, we are still moving uphill. And that hill can be much steeper for our vulnerable community members,' said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. 'Our company is committed to social-economic equity in every community in which we operate. All of us at Caesars Entertainment are grateful to support organizations committed to lifting up and propelling forward those who have been most profoundly impacted by this trying year.'

Through funds collected from the company's paid-parking garages, Caesars is pleased to assist in the further success of nine organizations. The majority of the funding will alleviate critical food and shelter needs, including major gifts of $1 million each to St. Jude's Ranch for Children and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The gift will allow Catholic Charities to expand its critically important Meals on Wheels food delivery service and renovate its emergency homeless shelter. At St. Jude's Ranch for Children, the funds will be used to help build the organization's first-of-its-kind therapeutic residential center for child victims of sex trafficking.

'Our commitment to Southern Nevada doesn't end at our property line,' said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Operations. 'As a company, we believe that together we win, that extends outward to our community. Our Team Members have always made giving back a priority, and we are filled with gratitude for the opportunity to support all nine of these incredible organizations who work so hard to make positive impacts for vulnerable populations in our community.'

Organizations receiving funding include:

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada - $1 million

St. Jude's Ranch for Children - $1 million

Clean the World - $300,000

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health - $200,000

The Shade Tree of Las Vegas - $200,000

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation - $100,000

Kya's Smiles Foundation - $100,000

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation - $100,000

Special Olympics Nevada - $100,000

'We are honored that the Carano Family and Caesars Entertainment have selected St. Jude's Ranch for Children to receive this extraordinary donation,' said St. Jude's Ranch for Children's Chief Executive Officer Christina Vela. 'They are providing more than dollars; they are gifting an incredible legacy investment in their community's most vulnerable children and youth that will impact lives for decades to come. Our plans for a Healing Center will build on our own 54-year legacy by developing a residential program with safe homes for child victims of sex trafficking, the first of its kind in the country.'

'Our community's most vulnerable, including thousands of homebound seniors and homeless individuals in need, are at serious risk without the existence of services like Meals on Wheels and our on-site emergency shelter,' said Deacon Tom Roberts, President & CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. 'We're extremely grateful for this generous gift, which will allow us to perform a strategic investment in both our food and shelter programs by building the additional infrastructure and equipment required to ensure the sustainability and growth of these programs. Thanks to Caesars, the vulnerable populations we serve will continue to receive help and hope through these vital services every single day of the year and beyond.'

Caesars Entertainment is dedicated to supporting the communities in which it operates with an ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, the community, and society at large. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment's corporate social responsibility, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Self-parking at Caesars' Las Vegas resorts will remain free for Nevada residents with valid identification, registered hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. All other guests will be charged to self-park at Caesars Palace, Bally's Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Paris Las Vegas. All guests who enter Caesars self-parking garages are afforded a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply. Self-parking at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as well as Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will remain free for all guests.

For detailed information on this pricing structure, including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.caesars.com/parking.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Robert Jarrett

rjarrett@caesars.com

Kristin Soo Hoo

ksoohoo@caesars.com