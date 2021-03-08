Caesars Entertainment : Dunkin' Debuts First Stores on the World-Famous Las Vegas Strip, Opening Two Locations at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

LAS VEGAS (March 8, 2021) - Dunkin' is proud to announce the debut of its first stores on the Las Vegas Strip, opening two restaurant locations at Caesars Entertainment's The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Dunkin' will celebrate its grand opening of both stores in April 2021.

'We are truly excited to bring Dunkin' to the Las Vegas Strip,' said Greg Novak, local Dunkin' franchisee. 'We want all of our guests who visit The LINQ to run on Dunkin'!'

There are two walk-up locations: one located off the Strip-facing side of The LINQ and the second next to the CAESARS FORUM entrance inside on the casino level. Both stores will feature Dunkin's new 'Next Generation' store image.

'We are honored to have The LINQ be home to not just the first, but the first TWO Dunkin' locations on the world-famous Strip,' said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of The LINQ Hotel + Experience. 'These new locations will benefit not only our hotel and CAESARS FORUM convention guests but also all Las Vegas visitors, with our resort situated right at the heart of the action.'

Dunkin's Signature cold beverages will be available through new innovative coffee tap systems, serving eight cold beverages such as iced coffees, iced teas, cold brew and nitro infused cold brew coffees. Crew members will also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. Dunkin's Signature hot coffees will also be available.

Each of the 800 square-foot locations will employ approximately 12 crew members. The two new Dunkin' restaurants at The LINQ Hotel + Experience are owned by a local franchisee network, The NVGRE Group. The group currently owns and operates 13 Dunkin' locations throughout Nevada and Illinois, with plans to open five more Dunkin' locations in southern Nevada in 2021. The new Dunkin' locations will bring over 150 jobs to the Las Vegas/Henderson area.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or visit The LINQ Hotel + Experience's two premiere Las Vegas Strip locations at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd South.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip between Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience offers a variety of exclusive experiences in one distinctive destination. Enjoy celebrated chef Guy Fieri's first Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar, award-winning Hash House a Go Go and direct access to O'Sheas Casino, Off The Strip and Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar. Entertainment and nightlife options include Re:Match, a Strip-side bar featuring indoor/outdoor seating, and 3535, a unique take on the lobby bar, as well as magician Mat Franco. On the casino floor, the brand-new race and sports book experience, The Book, offers first-of-its-kind fan caves and innovative technology. The LINQ Hotel + Experience also features Influence, The Pool at The LINQ for guests 21 and older; Spa at The LINQ with Himalayan Salt Caves, a salon and a fitness center; and 63,000 square feet of meeting space. In addition to all these experiences, The LINQ Hotel + Experience also has approachable, fun and modern accommodations, with a total of 2,253 guest rooms including Deluxe Poolside Cabana Rooms and Bunk Bed Deluxe Rooms. Guests are just steps away from The LINQ Promenade - the open-air entertainment, retail and dining district with world-class attractions such as the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the only zipline on the Strip, and Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club. The LINQ Hotel + Experience is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find The LINQ on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

