Caesars Entertainment : Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly to Return to THE LINQ HOTEL + EXPERIENCE Thursday, April 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (March 24, 2021) - Magician MAT FRANCO has announced that his award-winning show, MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY, is reopening at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. A revamped version of the production, featuring new, never-before-seen magic from the America's Got Talent winner, will resume performances beginning Thursday, April 29, 2021.

'The new production of MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY is the most slick and modern adaptation to date!' said Mat. 'I'm super stoked about the new scenic elements, lighting design, and magic! Most importantly, I want the heart and soul of the show to emanate from the unrepeatable rapport that is developed with each and every audience.'

Mat's vision for the refreshed show was brought to life with the help of acclaimed director Brian Burke, creative producer for America's Got Talent who has worked with Mat on all of his live performances on the popular television show over the past several years. Burke has directed and produced countless award-winning productions on the Las Vegas Strip over the last 20 years, including Celestia at The Strat, Le Reve The Dream at Wynn, Pitbull's Time of Our Lives residency at Planet Hollywood, Lionel Richie - Las Vegas at Wynn and Celine Dion's…A New Day at Caesars Palace.

MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY will perform at the Mat Franco Theater inside The LINQ Hotel + Experience Thursday through Monday at 7 p.m., with an additional 9:30 p.m. show on Saturday. Following applicable guidelines set forth by health and government authorities, as well as The LINQ's enhanced health and safety protocols, masks will be mandatory for guests, and audiences will be socially distanced.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will have access to a presale running Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four tickets, and range in price from $44.05 to $105.98 per person, not including tax and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY

Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as 'the magician changing the game' for his acclaimed production, MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The immersive live show, which Forbes has called 'the tops in town' on its list of 'The 5 Best Shows To See In Las Vegas Right Now,' leaves audiences awe-struck and amazed with unique feats of illusion 'that captivate audience members from 8 to 80,' according to Parade.com. As the first magician to win America's Got Talent, Mat is redefining the genre with his signature interactive magic, as seen on TV, and never-before-seen creations. For additional information on MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY and a complete schedule, visit MatFranco.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - @MatFrancoMagic.

ABOUT THE LINQ HOTEL + EXPERIENCE

Located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip between Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience offers a variety of exclusive experiences in one distinctive destination. Enjoy celebrated chef Guy Fieri's first Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar, award-winning Hash House a Go Go and direct access to O'Sheas Casino, Off The Strip and Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar. Entertainment and nightlife options include Re:Match, a Strip-side bar featuring indoor/outdoor seating, and 3535, a unique take on the lobby bar, as well as magician Mat Franco. On the casino floor, the brand-new race and sports book experience, The Book, offers first-of-its-kind fan caves and innovative technology. The LINQ Hotel + Experience also features Influence, The Pool at The LINQ for guests 21 and older; Spa at The LINQ with Himalayan Salt Caves, a salon and a fitness center; and 63,000 square feet of meeting space. In addition to all these experiences, The LINQ Hotel + Experience also has approachable, fun and modern accommodations, with a total of 2,253 guest rooms including Deluxe Poolside Cabana Rooms and Bunk Bed Deluxe Rooms. Guests are just steps away from The LINQ Promenade - the open-air entertainment, retail and dining district with world-class attractions such as the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the only zipline on the Strip, and Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club. The LINQ Hotel + Experience is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit TheLINQ.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find The LINQ on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

