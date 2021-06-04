Caesars Entertainment : Stadia Bar at Caesars Palace is Now Open

**For high-res photos, click here**

LAS VEGAS(June 4, 2021) - Earlier today, Stadia Bar at Caesars Palace hosted an extravagant grand opening affair, welcoming guests to the all-new sports watching destination bar and lounge. During the event, Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, was joined by Raiders Alumni wide receiver James Lofton and linebacker Rod Martin, along with four Raiderettes, to celebrate the opening of Stadia Bar. Caesars Entertainment is a proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stadia Bar offers a next-level sports viewing experience with lavish amenities, numerous large HD TVs, a menu stacked with high-end spirits and unique cocktail selections. Guests can either walk up to catch the game or reserve a space for an ultimate viewing experience - perfect for small or large groups.

'Stadia Bar is an exciting addition to our portfolio of world-class bars and lounges at Caesars Palace, offering guests the next level of sports viewing experiences in Las Vegas,' said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. 'We have a beautiful bar designed by Rockwell Group, extraordinary amenities and hand-crafted cocktails, but Stadia is all about the viewing experience. No matter where fans look, they can enjoy the game.'

Stadia's cocktail program is unlike any other. Its menu features athlete-and-celebrity-owned spirits brands including Termana Tequila by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson; 7Five Beer by Vegas Golden Knights player, Ryan Reaves; Howler Head Banana Bourbon by President of the UFC Dana White; and Cincoro Tequila by basketball legend Michael Jordan, among others. The destination also features a highball cart where guests can choose their garnish, spirit and more than a dozen soda flavors, to create a customized, refreshing cocktail. Guests are also able to order Old Fashioneds by the barrel that are brought directly to the table. In addition, the sports hub carries an impressive list of highly coveted spirits including Buffalo Trace O.F.C. 1995, Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, Chivas Regal 'The Icon,' Bowmore 27 Year and more. For those looking for a truly exclusive experience, Stadia offers Caesars' signature blends of whiskey that are purchased by the barrel, providing guests with a signature flavor profile that can only be tasted at Caesars Palace. Food items will also be available via mobile ordering.

Designed by the award-winning global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 120-seat sports hub features the excitement, drama and grandeur of being seated in a live sports arena. From the moment guests walk into the bar, they are transported to a sports venue as the flooring of Stadia is made from recycled basketball courts. Guests can choose to rise above the frenzy and sit at the elevated bar or reserve one of the VIP leather-wrapped domes, exclusively designed for the destination. Each dome creates the feeling of sitting within a vintage leather football helmet and gives guests an intimate viewing area with their own private screen. Stadia also features sports-inspired design details such as net-like chandeliers, sconces that look like deconstructed baseballs and glove-like leather banquettes. Rockwell Group has previously designed several Caesars Palace venues such as the first Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, one of the largest Nobu restaurants in the world, OMNIA Nightclub and Montecristo Cigar Bar.

Stadia is located adjacent to the Forum Food Hall and across from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

Stadia Bar has implemented Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ('Caesars') new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all Team Members. Team Members and guests who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 'Best U.S. Casino' by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, now open, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Rao's, MR CHOW and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris and Martin Garrix. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's 'Venue of the Decade: 2000 - 2009,' spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

