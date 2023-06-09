Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! Has Hatched at Forum Food Hall Inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas

The quick-serve concept is the celebrated chef’s third restaurant in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment

Creative chicken dishes and scrumptious shakes have arrived at Caesars Palace. Chicken Guy! by famed chef and TV personality Guy Fieri is now open in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.

The new quick dining establishment features “bomb-tastic” options like signature sandwiches, sharable sides, chicken tenders and sweet treats.

“I’m always tellin’ people to Go Big or Go Home…and let me tell ya, opening the first Chicken Guy! in Las Vegas at the granddaddy of them all, Caesars Palace, is goin’ big, in my book,” said Guy Fieri. “Caesars Palace is a truly iconic location, so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the best real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes anywhere to The Strip!"

Delivering big on flavor and texture, the menu features tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. Guests can order them grilled or fried – in sandwiches, straight up or in meal-sized salad bowls. No matter the order, the tenders are best enjoyed doused in one – or several – of the 22 signature sauces. Favorites include Donkey Sauce, a mixture of mayonnaise, roasted garlic, mustard, Worcestershire and lemon; Wasabi Honey, a spicy sauce of wasabi, honey and lime; and Cumin Lime Mojo, a flavorful mix of cumin, lime, cilantro and roasted garlic.

Other highlights include the Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese, made with super melty cheese, chopped crispy or grilled chicken, bacon and green onions, and The Sauce Boss, a loaded chicken sandwich topped with any signature sauces. Guests looking to indulge might opt for one of the six Flavortown Shakes available, like the Apple Cinnamon Cereal, featuring vanilla soft serve with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and Apples Jacks™ and topped with fresh whipped cream, or the Triple Double Mint, made with mint chocolate soft serve, crushed Oreo® cookies, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup and topped with fresh whipped cream.

“Guy Fieri brings bold flavors to all his restaurants, and Chicken Guy! at Caesars Palace is no exception,” said Terrence O’Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer guests a quick, easy and delicious option from the Mayor of Flavortown.”

Chicken Guy! in the Forum Food Hall is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday through Sunday. Guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/chicken-guy for more information.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Palace Tower and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Prime – a new dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! and Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay in the Forum Food Hall, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2023), Brasserie B by Bobby Flay (set to open in late 2023) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine’s “Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009” and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2020,” spotlights world-class entertainers including Adele, Sting, Rod Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Garth Brooks. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Chicken Guy!

With its flagship location in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and additional locations in Winter Park, FL, Levi’s Stadium, FedEx Field, Atlantic City, NJ, Pittsburgh, PA, Livonia, MI., Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX, and Gatlinburg, TN, Chicken Guy! features Chef Guy Fieri’s recipe for one-of-a-kind tenders pounded out to maximize crunchy texture and flavor, served with an array of tantalizing sauces. They are brined in a mixture of fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, giving Chicken Guy! tenders their unique texture and flavor. Sourced from chicken that is all-natural, antibiotic-free, and breaded, Chicken Guy! tenders are paired with your choice of a wide range of delicious sauces to enjoy as-is or inside an assortment of mouth-watering sandwiches, and don’t forget the irresistible sides, including fries with Guy’s signature seasoning, entrée-sized salads, and decadent shakes – your taste buds will be thanking you for the experience. For more information including up-to-date location listings and details about the full menu, visit www.chickenguy.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chickenguy and on Facebook at @realchickenguy.

