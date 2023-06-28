Guy's newest joint features “out-of-bounds” bites and beverages for game day *For high-resolution images, click here*

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is rolling out at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner; the new dining concept features sports bar favorites with Guy’s signature flavor and flair.

"Get ready, Las Vegas! I'm bringin' the heat to The Strip again with my newest concept, Guy's Flavortown Sports Kitchen, all day, every day, June 29,” said Fieri. “Let's go!"

Guests can enjoy Guy’s iconic and delicious food at Flavortown Sports Kitchen while watching their favorite team. Only available at Horseshoe Las Vegas, The Crispy Cheese is a burger made with a beef patty, super melty cheese (SMC), a crispy cheese skirt, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles (LTOP). This righteous creation is served with Guy’s Donkey Sauce and a garlic butter toasted brioche bun branded with the official Flavortown logo.

For a light and refreshing option, the Watermelon Mezcal salad features watermelon infused with Guy’s Santo Mezquila, arugula, pepitas brittle, radishes, pickled watermelon rind and crumbled cotija cheese. The real-deal Quesa-Birria Mexican “Pizza” is the perfect sharable dish for guests. This cheese-crusted quesadilla is served with braised beef, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and lime crema and a side of birria consomé.

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen brings Guy’s unmatched personality and all-star dishes to Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe Las Vegas. “Guests and current World Series of Poker® players can now take a quick trip to Flavortown to root for their favorite teams at this high-energy venue.”

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen offers a variety of refreshing margaritas made from Guy’s Santo Tequila brand, cocktails, bottled and draft beer, and wine. While watching the game, fans can choose from an expansive beverage list with drinks like the Mezquila Passion Fruit Mule, made from Santo Mezquila, fresh lime, passion fruit, agave nectar and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen spans 6,540 square feet and seats up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area and patio. Guests are transported to Flavortown from the moment they step into the space. The greatest Flavortown headlines are stitched throughout the restaurant walls, including the birth announcement of its “Mayor” and real-deal sports predictions from some of Vegas’ beloved teams. The venue sports more than 30 TVs, including a 32-foot video wall, and a decorative wall made of reclaimed wood flooring from a basketball court. For a unique viewing experience, visitors may enjoy the MVP lounge with two leather couches and two LED screens for group gatherings.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is the second full-service Guy Fieri restaurant on The Strip. Adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook desk at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. For more information, guests can visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas/restaurants/guy-fieris-flavortown-sports-kitchen.

About Horseshoe Las Vegas

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites. For entertainment, Horseshoe Las Vegas offers The Magic Attic, a 3,685-square-foot showroom exclusively for magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe's signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion's Steak; Chef Martin Yan's first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia; a food court; Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Guy Fieri’s newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, also joins the roster of eateries. The resort also offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Home to the World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and a WSOP Hall of Fame Poker Room. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide and a 175-location food delivery service, Flavortown Kitchen, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628329202/en/