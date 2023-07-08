The Mayor of Flavortown’s “off-the-chain” event ushers in his newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip *For high-res images from the event, click here* *Event video will be available upon request*

Friday, a festival of funk marked the grand opening of the latest joint at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen. To commemorate the occasion – the Guy way – the Mayor of Flavortown posed alongside his iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS RS from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that set the stage for the event and greeted guests at the front of the restaurant.

“It’s been a long time comin’ but we’re finally here and ready for ya. Welcome to Flavortown!" Guy Fieri exclaimed.

Following bold beats by The Knight Line presented by Drumbots and Chef’s dynamite arrival, the event continued with remarks from Guy and Caesars Entertainment leadership inside the restaurant. Guy commemorated the grand opening with a celebratory shot of Santo Tequila from a Flavortown-branded ice luge.

“We are fired up to have Guy Fieri’s electric energy and delicious food at Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the resort. “This restaurant adds another dynamic dining experience for our guests to enjoy.”

The event was a home run, thanks to Guy’s out-of-bounds, tasty dishes, including the “Do-Nut Try This At Home” Donut Burger, a beef patty with super melty cheese (SMC), bacon, pickles, caramelized onion and Donkey Sauce. The over-the-top burger is tempura battered and served with spicy ketchup. For a sweet treat, guests also enjoyed The Big Brookie, a signature dessert prepared in a cast iron skillet and served as a double chocolate brownie cookie with vanilla bean ice cream, crushed pretzels and salted whiskey caramel. To toast the night, Flavortown fans indulged in Santo Strawberry Margaritas made with Santo Blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh citrus juices, strawberries and agave nectar.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is the second full-service Guy Fieri restaurant on The Strip following the success of Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook desk at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. Fans looking to visit Flavortown can make reservations at caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas/restaurants/guy-fieris-flavortown-sports-kitchen.

About Horseshoe Las Vegas

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites. Home to the World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and a WSOP Hall of Fame Poker Room. For entertainment, Dita Von Teese stars in “DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue” in the historic Jubilee Theater. Additionally, The Magic Attic exclusively offers magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe's signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion's Steak; Chef Martin Yan's first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia; a food court; Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Guy Fieri’s newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, also joins the roster of eateries. The resort offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide and a 175-location food delivery service, Flavortown Kitchen, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

