  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZR   US12769G1004

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CZR)
LUMIÈRE PLACE CASINO & HOTEL TO BECOME HORSESHOE SAINT LOUIS

02/07/2022
SAINT LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary casino brand Horseshoe is coming to Saint Louis as Lumière Place Casino & Hotel begins a transformation into Horseshoe Saint Louis. The property evolution is expected to be finalized in spring 2022.

The transformation into the legendary Horseshoe will include a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting, new slot options, and a brand-new Starbucks coming later in the year. In keeping with Horseshoe's classic sophistication, the design team will incorporate a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand's signature gold horseshoe iconography. Additional details will be announced as the evolution progresses.

"We're thrilled to usher in a new era and bring the historic Horseshoe to Saint Louis," said Brian Marsh, General Manager of the property. "Horseshoe Saint Louis will bring a new look and introduce some exciting new gaming offerings for our guests. We couldn't be prouder to bring this legendary brand, known for poker and gaming, to our guests here at Lumière Place."

Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting.

The Horseshoe spirit is already alive in the property's new WSOP® Poker Room where legends never fold. The brand-new, action-packed WSOP® Poker Room is the pulse of poker with 10 tables featuring Texas Hold'EM, Omaha and many others. Tournaments are expected to return in the near future. 

Over the next several months, guests will begin to see changes around the property, with the complete transformation to Horseshoe expected this spring.

About Lumière Place Casino & Hotel

Lumière Place includes a 75,000-square-foot casino, the hottest slot machines, table games, and a dedicated WSOP® poker room. The resort boasts of several restarants including Slice Pizzera & Pasta, Riverfront Grill, Cinder House and Mortons The Steakhouse. Lumière Place also includes Lumière Link, a 400-foot tunnel featuring two sections of moving walkway. It provides an easy and secure pedestrian link between St. Louis' central business district, the Lumière Place resort and the Mississippi Riverfront. Also located on the Lumière Place complex is the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. To learn more about Lumière Place, please visit www.lumiereplace.com

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-888-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633). For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumiere-place-casino--hotel-to-become-horseshoe-saint-louis-301475851.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
