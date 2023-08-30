Opening this fall, the Las Vegas location is the first domestic expansion for the restaurant in more than 60 years *For high-res images, click here*

The long-awaited Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas is now accepting reservations through OpenTable. The Caesars Palace location marks the first domestic expansion for the storied brand in more than 60 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830068660/en/

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas at Caesars Palace - Steak for Three, Appetizers and Vegetables (Credit Caesars Entertainment)

First opened in 1887, the legendary Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn continues its 135-year commitment to aging and serving America’s highest-quality beef. Sol Forman and his family purchased the restaurant at an auction in 1950 from the namesake’s sons. Once acquired, Forman’s wife, Marsha, hired a retired USDA inspector to teach her the secrets to selecting beef, a skill that has since been passed down through four generations of Forman family owners.

The family visits the New York meat markets, hand-selecting the best from an already narrow selection of USDA Prime beef. If chosen, loin and rib cuts are stamped with the family’s approval and brought to their on-site dry-aging facilities, where they are kept under carefully regulated temperature and humidity conditions until they are ready for butchering. Peter Luger Las Vegas has designed a dry-aging facility specifically for this location to ensure that the rigorous, time-tested standards are met.

“Caesars Palace is an iconic resort, and this partnership has allowed us to bring our family’s restaurant to the other side of America,” said Daniel Turtel, Vice President of Peter Luger Steak House. “From the classic industrial design that recalls the Brooklyn original to a state-of-the-art dry-aging room that keeps everything in-house, Caesars has worked with us tirelessly to bring our beloved brand to the heart of Las Vegas. We’re eager to open our doors.”

The menu, which has set the standard for American steak houses, is famously sparse. Regulars often order the Steak for One, Two, Three or Four without ever looking at a menu. The restaurant also offers Rib Steak for One or Two, seafood options and a variety of renowned appetizers, salads and sides. The star of the show is the world-famous Peter Luger Steak for Two, a giant porterhouse that has been dry-aged in-house to perfection before being butchered and cooked in a broiler to order. The steak is finished with butter on its serving platter and goes out sizzling. Additionally, Peter Luger fans line up for its signature Burger, which is only available at lunchtime. This traditional and flavorful half-pound lunch special is made with a patty full of USDA Prime chuck and dry-age trimmings. The burger is served simply, with or without cheese and a slice of raw onion. Guests can choose to order a side of Peter Luger’s famous extra-thick cut bacon for a meatier burger. Exclusive to the Las Vegas location, the Chilled Shellfish Tower perfectly complements Peter Luger’s notable signatures. The tower is stuffed with shrimp, oysters, Maine lobster and king crab.

“Caesars Palace has a long history of firsts and has played an instrumental role in elevating the culinary landscape of Las Vegas,” said Terrence O’Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. “We are so proud to bring the timeless tradition of Peter Luger to the West Coast for the first time. We know our guests will love the understated elegance and commitment to quality Peter Luger will bring to the wide array of dynamic offerings at Caesars Palace.”

Designed by Jeffrey Beers International, Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas draws inspiration from the original Brooklyn location, featuring exposed brick, wood paneling, oak floors and tabletops, and industrial windows. The new restaurant spans 8,700 square feet and seats more than 300 people throughout the main dining room, large central bar and multiple private dining options.

The octagonal-shaped main dining room features a triple-height ceiling that creates an open and airy atmosphere with large contemporary bronze chandeliers, recalling the New York originals. Brick arches gracefully frame the room, adding Brooklyn charm that beautifully contrasts with modern design elements. From the main dining area, guests can watch the chefs prepare Peter Luger’s signature dishes in the impressive display kitchen. The private dining room offers an intimate, elevated dining experience with customized lighting and an exquisite wine display as the perfect backdrop. Artfully displayed curated photographs, paying homage to Peter Luger's rich history and culinary tradition, are found throughout the restaurant.

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas will be the restaurant’s fourth location globally, preceded by Peter Luger in Brooklyn, Great Neck, N.Y. and Tokyo. Peter Luger Las Vegas opens this fall near MR CHOW at Caesars Palace. The restaurant’s operation hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/peter-luger-steak-house.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Palace Tower and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Prime – a new dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! and Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay in the Forum Food Hall, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2023), Brasserie B by Bobby Flay (set to open in late 2023) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine’s “Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009” and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2020,” spotlights world-class entertainers including Adele, Sting, Rod Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Garth Brooks. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830068660/en/